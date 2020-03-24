'Star Trek: Picard' finale 1st look: Behold, this exclusive clip!

With just hours left to wait, it's impossible not to get excited over the concluding episode of the "Star Trek: Picard" season one: "Et in Arcadia Ego – part II." And we've got an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming finale.

To recap from episode 9, Picard (Patrick Stewart) has been placed under house arrest by Dr. Altan Inigo Soong (Brent Spiner) while Soji (Isa Briones), Sutra (also Isa Briones) and Dr. Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill) plan to build some weired communications beacon on Ghulion IV to summon someone, or something, to lead the synthetics to freedom.

In the exclusive clip here and below, Elnor (Evan Evagora) has an intimate chat with Seven (Jeri Ryan) about the rescued Borg drones, with particular relevance to the fact that of course Seven is a rescued Borg drone, or xB as they referred to. Check it out:

In the background, Narek (Harry Treadaway) tries to tiptoe past them without being discovered. Will the evil Narek and his equally evil sister Narissa (Peyton List) finally get past all the social awkwardness and get together? Or will they meet a demise worthy of the Red Shirt Catalogue of Elaborate "Star Trek" Deaths..?

What form will this synthetic savior take? Is it the evil A.I. Control that we saw in the last season of "Star Trek: Discovery"? Or something else entirely?

Related: Picard's greatest moments from 'Star Trek: The Next Generation'



"Picard" streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries worldwide within 24 hours of its premiere on CBS All Access and Space in the US and Canada, respectively.



And to make our stay-in-place more bearable, Sir Patrick Stewart has offered everyone a free chance to watch "Picard" on CBS All Access starting right now! You can sign up for that free month here (sorry, it's U.S. only) with the code: GIFT. The offer expires April 23.

CBS All Access subscription is the home of "Star Trek: Picard," "Star Trek: Discovery" and a host of other original and archival CBS television shows. Subscriptions start at $5.99 a month. You can also try CBS All Access for a week free here.