Save a massive £300 on the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite

You can grab an unbelievable bargain on the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset, but hurry if you're interested, as this is a limited time deal.

Right now, you can get the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset at Amazon for just £599, down from the usual price of £899. That's a hefty £300 saving on this high-end VR headsets.

The key aspects of this Cosmos Elite are its top-quality screens and visuals and its great tracking - there's a reason we think it's one of the best VR headsets out there. Check out our HTC Vive Cosmos Elite review for our full thoughts on this fantastic piece of tech.

it's also worth noting that the same deal is also available on the HTC website - just in case you'd prefer to grab it there or if it were to run out of stock on Amazon.

The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite headset has a lot going for it, it will track your movement well and it provides a relatively wide field of view. If you want a wide selection of games too, this could be a great pick. Via either the Steam VR marketplace or the HTC VIVEPORT subscription service, it has a wide and entertaining library of games to choose from.

It also boats high-quality screens for amazing visuals when its being used. This includes one headset, two base stations and two controllers for precise 360 degree tracking. You also get a cleaning cloth as well as power adaptors and micro-USB cables so you have everything you need to run your VR headset on your PC.

