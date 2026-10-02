The Draconids peak next week: Finally, a meteor shower that respects bedtime

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They're often talked up as "lighting up the night sky," but while they hold a powerful place in our imaginations, meteor showers are among the most demanding night-sky sights. The advice is nearly always the same — wait until after midnight, preferably until the hours before dawn, then give your eyes half an hour to adjust to the darkness. By the time the sky is supposedly at its best, I'm usually pondering how badly this decision is going to affect tomorrow. After all, there is nothing particularly character-building about standing outside half-awake trying to stare and stare and stare at the night sky.

So I have a certain affection for the Draconids . They peak this week, and they break one of the usual meteor-shower rules. Instead of improving toward dawn, the Draconids are best attempted in the evening. On Thursday, Oct. 8, I can go outside after dark, look up for a while and still get to bed at a respectable hour.

There is an important trade-off — this isn't normally a prolific shower. We may see several impressive meteors, but we may see very little. They have occasionally produced extraordinary outbursts, but in an ordinary year you might see only a handful of meteors. That unpredictability is actually part of the appeal for me. I'm not expecting celestial fireworks. I'm expecting half an hour outside and, with luck, a few pieces of Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, debris burning up above my head. It will certainly achieve something I'm all for — it will get me outside, looking up, as soon as it gets dark.

What's happening and when to look

The Draconid meteor shower is short, active from around Oct. 6 to 10, with its 2026 maximum predicted for about 01:00 GMT on Oct. 9. That timing works particularly well for North American observers, where the predicted maximum falls on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 8 — around 9 p.m. EDT, 8 p.m. CDT, 7 p.m. MDT and 6 p.m. PDT.

Draco, the Dragon, is the radiant point for this meteor shower. (Image credit: Starry Night)

There's little reason to wait until the small hours because the Draconids' radiant is the northern circumpolar constellation Draco, the Dragon, which is already well placed in the northern skies during October evenings. The radiant point is close to the bright star Vega, famed as the anchor star of the Summer Triangle asterism.

How and when I'm watching it

I'll start looking broadly northward once the sky is properly dark, although there's no need to stare directly at Draco. Meteors can appear anywhere in the sky, and those seen farther from the radiant can leave longer trails. Conditions are good this year, with the evening sky free of moonlight.

Just keep your expectations in check. The Society for Popular Astronomy lists a tentative zenithal hourly rate of around 10 at maximum in 2026. Actual numbers seen from a backyard will be lower, so we're not talking "light up the sky" stuff.

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That's why I'm not planning an expedition to find perfect countryside darkness. Darker skies will reveal fainter meteors, for sure, but I'd rather spend 40 minutes actually watching from somewhere convenient than abandon the whole idea because my backyard has a streetlight. The Draconids aren't a meteor shower you need to make a complicated plan for.

One thing worth watching for is their speed: Draconids enter our atmosphere at only about 12 miles (20 kilometers) per second, making them noticeably slow by meteor standards — you'll know if you see a Draconid because they're unlike most "shooting stars."

Stargazer's corner: October 2-8, 2026

The moon reaches last quarter on Oct. 3 and then shrinks toward new moon on Oct. 10. That makes this an increasingly useful week for evening observing.

My other main target this week is Saturn . The ringed planet reaches opposition on Oct. 4, when Earth passes roughly between Saturn and the sun. That means Saturn rises around sunset, stays up through the night and sets at sunrise after shining at its brightest for the year. This opposition is particularly interesting because Saturn's rings are starting to open out again. After appearing almost edge-on in 2025, their southern face is now tilted toward us by about 7.5 degrees. Cue a rush to view it through any small telescope, which will show you something recognizably ring-like this year rather than the extremely narrow, line-like ring pattern we saw last year. Find a pal with a telescope, or visit your local astronomy club — the sight of Saturn through a telescope is worth any effort. If you've only the naked eye, Saturn will look like a steady yellowish point of light.

Find Saturn below the Great Square of Pegasus. (Image credit: Starry Night)

There's also a lovely predawn gathering on Oct. 5. The 32%-lit waning crescent moon passes close to Mars, both very close to the Beehive Cluster (M44) in Cancer, with Jupiter lower down.

Constellation of the week: Pegasus

Pegasus, "The Winged Horse," is a useful signpost to find in October. (Image credit: E. Slawik/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/M. Zamani)

Pegasus is a very useful shape to find in the October evening sky. Look east and southeast after dark for the Great Square of Pegasus — four moderately bright stars (Scheat, Alpheratz, Markab and Algenib) outlining an enormous square. The beginner's trap is expecting the Great Square to be compact and immediately obvious. It's much larger than constellation diagrams suggest. I find it easier to search for a large, relatively empty-looking area bounded by four stars rather than trying to identify a neat little box.

Once I have it, I can use the Great Square as an autumn signpost, though this year there's an extra reason to find it — it's right above Saturn, with the ringed planet almost aligned with Scheat and Algenib.