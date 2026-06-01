Manhattanhenge is back! | Space photo of the day for June 1, 2026

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Manhattanhenge on May 28, 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images/Gary Hershorn)

Manhattanhenge is happening once again!

The solar phenomenon, which happens twice a year, is underway and skywatchers, photographers, tourists and New Yorkers are again hypnotized by the spectacle.

What is it?

Twice a year, the sun lines up with New York City's grid in such a way that, on certain east-to-west streets, the sun finds itself perfectly aligned between the city's buildings at sunset. With its name coined in 1997 by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Manhattanhenge is beloved by skywatchers across the city.

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This year, Manhattanhenge first occurred partially on May 28 (when this photograph was taken) and then fully on May 29. But it will happen again soon, with a full sun visible on July 11, and one partially obscured by the horizon on July 12.

For skywatchers in or traveling to Manhattan during the next viewing opportunity, the east-to-west streets with the clearest viewing opportunities are 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th street.

Why is it incredible?

Like an eclipse or a full moon , Manhattanhenge is a natural phenomenon that gets people to stop what they're doing and, for a moment, appreciate the world (and solar system) we live in.

During Manhattanhenge, thousands of people gather in the streets, blocking traffic and foregoing other responsibilities to take some time to experience the event together.

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This includes people who do not know each other and who did not coordinate with one another to gather all somehow separately, hearing about Manhattanhenge (or simply stumbling across the crowd) and enjoying the view together. There are so few opportunities where we as humans get to stop and do nothing but appreciate nature with one another.

So, whether you're simply enjoying the moment or capturing photographs with friends and family, it is amazing to see our species come together in this way.