Incoming CME could spark impressive northern lights over the northern US tonight

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A coronal mass ejection is currently racing toward Earth and could trigger G2 to G3 geomagnetic storm conditions on June 8, potentially boosting aurora displays across northern latitudes.

An incoming coronal mass ejection (CME) is expected to slam into Earth's magnetic field today (June 8), potentially triggering geomagnetic storm conditions strong enough to supercharge auroras into mid-latitudes.

The CME erupted from the sun on June 6 and is forecast to arrive early to midday GMT on June 8. Space weather forecasters from NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center and the U.K. Met Office suggest the impact could spark minor to moderate (G1 to G2) geomagnetic storm conditions initially, possibly ramping up to strong (G3) levels later in the day.

As such, NOAA has issued a G3 geomagnetic storm watch for June 8 and a G2 watch for June 9 as forecasters monitor the solar storm's approach. This is great news for aurora chasers.

When can I see the northern lights tonight?

The northern lights could become active at various times throughout June 8 as the incoming CME arrives.

The strongest storm conditions are currently expected between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. EDT (1500-1800 GMT), when a strong (G3) geomagnetic storm is possible. While a daytime peak is far from ideal for North American aurora chasers, it doesn't necessarily rule out a nighttime display. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center forecasts geomagnetic activity to remain elevated through the evening, with G2 conditions possible between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. EDT (2100-0000 GMT), before gradually easing overnight.

It's also worth remembering that CME arrival times can shift by several hours. If the solar storm arrives later in the forecast, the strongest geomagnetic activity could occur closer to — or even after — sunset for parts of North America, drastically improving viewing opportunities.

NOAA's geomagnetic storm watch issued for June 8. (Image credit: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center)

Will the northern lights be visible from where I live?

If the incoming CME triggers a strong (G3) geomagnetic storm, the northern lights could become visible much farther south than usual.

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According to NOAA's geomagnetic storm scale , auroras may be visible as far south as:

G1 (minor): Northern Michigan and Maine

G2 (moderate): New York and Idaho

G3 (strong): Illinois and Oregon

Likelihood of auroras across the U.S. tonight courtesy of NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. (Image credit: Map: NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, Background: Daisy Dobrijevic, graphic created in Canva Pro.)

But remember, even during strong geomagnetic storms, aurora visibility is never guaranteed. Cloud cover, local light pollution and the orientation of the CME's magnetic field when it reaches Earth can all influence aurora visibility.

For the best chance of seeing the northern lights, head to a dark location with a clear view of the northern horizon and allow your eyes time to adjust to the darkness. If the aurora is faint, a smartphone camera can often reveal colors and structures that are difficult to see with the naked eye, during weaker displays.