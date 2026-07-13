SpaceX Starship Flight 13 launch updates: SpaceX sets target date for next Starship rocket launch
SpaceX is progressing toward Starship's next big test launch.
SpaceX's massive Starship, the world's largest and most powerful rocket, is scheduled to launch its critical test flight no earlier than Thursday, July 16, at 6:45 p.m. EDT (2245 GMT) from Starbase, Texas. Our live webcast will begin about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.
You can see our latest updates on the Starship V3 (short for Version 3) rocket, including its test flight goals, system upgrades and more. Flight 13 is the 13th test launch of the Starship vehicle since 2023.
Launch livestream | Starship V3 upgrades explained | SpaceX
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SpaceX targeting July 16 for Starship Flight 13
The next Starship launch has arrived!
SpaceX is targeting no earlier than July 16 for the next launch of its massive Starship rocket, the company announced on in a post on X. Flight 13 will be the second launch of the vehicle's Version 3 configuration and will be similar in profile to Flight 12. It will be the second launch for Starship "Version 3" (V3), a bigger, more powerful upgrade from previous Starship designs, and will come a little less than two months after V3's debut.
A 90-minute launch window will begin on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. EDT (2245 GMT). A livestream of the mission will begin about 30 minutes prior to liftoff and stream on the company's mission page, profile on X and here on Space.com.
Full story: SpaceX targets July 16 for Starship Flight 13, reveals what went wrong on previous launch