Auroras could spice up April's Full Pink 'micromoon' this weekend

News
By published

There’s a chance to see both a Full Pink micromoon and the northern lights in the sky for some this weekend.

green northern lights shimmer over a body of water with the bright moon above
(Image credit: Getty Images/Steinliland)

Aurora chasers and night sky enthusiasts get ready – the stars could align for you to have quite the cosmic show this weekend!

We already told you that this month’s Full Pink ‘micromoon’ is scheduled to rise on Saturday (April 12), getting to its fullest point at 8:22 p.m. EDT (0022 GMT April 13). If you’re not familiar, unlike the powerful and larger-than-life supermoon that we will get to experience later this year, a micromoon is actually the opposite. This is when the moon will be located the farthest away from Earth (a point referred to as apogee), and as a result, it’s the tiniest and dimmest full moon of 2025 (nicknamed pink not because of the hue, but because it’s more faint than the others!)

The April full moon will coincide wth a potential geomagnetic storm (G1) that could take place overnight April 11 into April 12, according to an update by the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center. This is the result of a coronal mass ejection (CME) whirling toward Earth that's expected to reach our magnetic field heading into the weekend. Higher latitudes located in the northern part of the United States that could view the northern lights include northern Michigan and Maine.

Could there be more chances to view the aurora in the immediate? According to SWPC’s latest forecast on Friday sunspot region AR4055 should be monitored for the possibility of solar flares through the weekend that could produce additional CMEs.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Meredith Garofalo
Meredith Garofalo
Contributing Writer

Meredith is a regional Murrow award-winning Certified Broadcast Meteorologist and science/space correspondent. She most recently was a Freelance Meteorologist for NY 1 in New York City & the 19 First Alert Weather Team in Cleveland. A self-described "Rocket Girl," Meredith's personal and professional work has drawn recognition over the last decade, including the inaugural Valparaiso University Alumni Association First Decade Achievement Award, two special reports in News 12's Climate Special "Saving Our Shores" that won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, multiple Fair Media Council Folio & Press Club of Long Island awards for meteorology & reporting, and a Long Island Business News & NYC TV Week "40 Under 40" Award.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about aurora borealis

Northern Lights in Mexico? Low-latitudes may be more vulnerable than expected to geomagnetic storms

NASA launches rockets into auroras, creating breathtaking lights in Alaskan skies (photos)

Easter is coming late in 2025, astronomically speaking. Here's why
See more latest
Most Popular
The full moon as seen from the International Space Station on Dec. 8, 2022. The moon is setting below Earth’s horizon as the station flew 269 miles above the southern Indian Ocean.
Easter is coming late in 2025, astronomically speaking. Here's why
An artist&#039;s rendering of NOAA&#039;s GOES-19 satellite in orbit.
The newest GOES weather satellite in NOAA's fleet is now fully operational (video)
This photo shows the Optical Telescope Assembly for NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which was recently delivered to the largest clean room at the agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md.
Trump administration could slash NASA science budget by 50%, reports suggest
A bird flies in front of a NASA symbol on a building.
Elon Musk's DOGE team given 'alarming degree' of access to NASA systems, House Democrats say
Four astronauts dressed in retro-styled spacesuits
The Fantastic Four suit up in awesome spacesuits in this sneak peek at 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'
An intense space pilot inside a sci-fi spaceship
'The Empire can not win' — A pair of explosive 'Andor' Season 2 teasers drop ahead of April 22 release (video)
Artist&#039;s illustration of Astroscale&#039;s APS-R Refueler spacecraft high above Earth.
Private Astroscale probe will refuel Space Force satellites high above Earth on landmark 2026 mission
Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) and the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) standing outside the TARDIS.
How to watch 'Doctor Who' season 2 online and from anywhere
An illustration shows a large galaxy ripping a smaller galaxy apart by dragging stars away from it
A gravitational war next door: The Large Magellanic Cloud is gradually destroying the Small Magellanic Cloud
Solar Orbiter took this image of the sun during its close approach in March 2022. At that time, the spacecraft was closer to the star than the solar system&#039;s innermost planet Mercury.
The sun just leaked a huge amount of helium-3 — the rare isotope scientists want to harvest on the moon