Mandalorian and Grogu 'Star Wars' Fire TV Sticks are 40% off during Prime Day

There has never been a better time to be a Star Wars fan.

Ever since the 'galaxy far, far away' came to Disney Plus, Star Wars fans have been treated to some of the best content in years. From The Mandalorian to breakout series Andor, the Star Wars universe is expanding into the streaming television universe like never before.

To help you stream the new Star Wars series in style, Amazon has October Prime Day savings on two Fire TV sticks that feature personalized remote covers styled after two of the most beloved characters from the franchise: One in Grogu Green, named after everyone's favorite baby Yoda-like Jedi for just $39.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (a saving of 42%); and another in Bounty Blue for $34.98 (opens in new tab) (40% off), named after Din Djarin, the Mandalorian.

(opens in new tab) Grogu Green Fire TV Stick: $68.98 $39.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This Baby Yoda-themed Fire TV Stick edition features 4K streaming, Alexa voice commands, and dedicated buttons to quickly access your favorite streaming services straight from your remote.

The Grogu Green Fire TV Stick 4K features a design based on everyone's favorite Jedi-in-training, Grogu, otherwise known as 'baby Yoda.' The entire remote is wrapped in a cover in a green color reminiscent of Grogu's iconic green skin. The back of the Fire TV remote features Grogu on the back beneath the iconic Star Wars logo text, with several stars twinkling above and below him.

Users can control their Fire TV sticks with the physical controls on the remote control, or use the Alexa button to use voice commands to pull up their favorite Star Wars series streaming on Disney Plus. During October Prime Day, the Grogu Green Fire TV Stick 4K is currently just $39.98, down from $68.98 – a 42% discount.

(opens in new tab) Bounty Blue Fire TV Stick: $58.98 $34.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is the way. This 3rd Gen Fire TV stick bundle comes with a blue Mandalorian-themed cover and features Alexa voice control and tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills and apps built right in.

Amazon's other Star Wars-themed Fire TV Stick comes in Bounty Blue, a color scheme based on Din Djarin, the Mandalorian bounty hunter after whom Disney Plus's popular The Mandalorian series is named. The back of the remote cover features an image of The Mandalorian alongside his companion Grogu, with The Mandalorian's logo text beneath the pair. This version does not stream in 4K resolution, but includes Alexa voice control for near hands-free operation.

We're not sure how long these deals on these Star Wars Fire TV Sticks will last, but October Prime Day only runs through Wednesday (Oct. 12). Grab these iconic streaming sticks before they launch into hyperspace throughout the galaxy!

