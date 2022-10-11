Wield the Mandalorian Darksaber from 'Star Wars' for just $21 this Prime Day

The Darksaber from the Mandalorian is on sale this October Prime Day.

In the Star Wars universe, few weapons are as powerful as the lightsaber, the ancient weapon of the Jedi. Out of all the lightsabers, one stands above the rest: the unique black-bladed Darksaber.

Centuries prior to the events of the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, the Darksaber was passed down generation to generation among the Mandalorians as a symbol of power. Now, that power can be yours for a special low price thanks to this Amazon Prime Day Early Access (opens in new tab) deal.

An electronic version of the Darksaber, complete with Star Wars-accurate lights and sounds, is 37% off at Amazon for a price of just $21.49 (opens in new tab). Act now and wield this ancient power, because this deal lasts for only one more day!

(opens in new tab) Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber Lightsaber Toy: $̶3̶3̶.̶9̶9̶ $21.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Whether you fight for the good of the light side or the unbridled power of the dark side, you can live out your Jedi and Mandalorian fantasies with this Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber.

This Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber toy comes with electronic sound effects and lights sure to excite the young Jedi or Mandalorian in your life (or old ones, nobody's judging). The sound and lighting effects can be activated either by pressing a button on the hilt or by swinging the blade through the air, making it best for Star Wars reenactors of ages five and up.

The sound effects in this Darksaber are inspired by the fan-favorite Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, while the toy ancient blade itself looks good enough to have been a prop on the set of The Mandalorian.

With Halloween soon approaching, now's your chance to get this officially-licensed toy to pair with any of your other Star Wars props or costumes, to create the perfect look for trick-or-treating.

