This remote controlled plush toy of The Mandalorian's Grogu (aka The Child) is now 29% off for Cyber Week

This adorable iteration of the beloved Star Wars character Grogu (aka "Baby Yoda") is now $19 off at Best Buy.

Grogu was first known as The Child on the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, which aired its second season last year. The public also affectionately knows Grogu as Baby Yoda, which was the popular name this 50-years young character garnered before the series revealed the youngling's real name last season.

The lovable companion to the series' namesake protagonist is a popular toy idea. This remote-controlled plush toy version of Grogu is one cute option for the Mandalorian fans on your holiday shopping list.

Cyber Monday and Black Friday have come and gone, but there are still plenty of Star Wars holiday deals around. This Grogu 12-in Plush Motion RC Toy is one of them, currently selling for $45.99 at Best Buy. That is a $19 (29%) savings off the toy's original price.

$64.99 $45.99 at Best Buy Save $19 on this remote-controlled plush toy version of The Child. Kids ages three and up will enjoy its four modes of play.

The toy, which stands 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall, allows Star Wars fans young and old to step into the shoes of the Mandalorian himself as he traverses the universe with his sweet companion in tow.

You can activate The Child's motions and sound features with its accompanying remote control wristband. The battery-operated toy has four modes of play: It can follow the user around, play hide-and-seek, wander, or move its head with sounds. The head movement can be activated with the wristband or by activating the toy's hand.

