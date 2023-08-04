Two new 'Star Wars' books offer daring tales from the galaxy far, far away

While Lucasfilm regroups and rethinks its entire strategy on TV and feature film "Star Wars" projects centered in that legendary galaxy far, far away, Disney Lucasfilm Press wants to make sure that fans are still well stocked with ample reading material this fall with an upcoming pair of young adult "Star Wars" novels.

First up is "Star Wars: The High Republic - Tales of Light and Life," an anthology which intends to unify the previous two phases of Disney's "The High Republic" publishing initiative that started with an announcement back in February 2020.

This "Star Wars" expanded universe campaign is about to enter its Phase III period later this year and features an intertwined roster of books, novels and comics set 200 years prior to "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," when the fabled Jedi Knights were at their zenith.

Here's the official description:

"Thrilling short stories featuring fan favorite characters from the beloved 'High Republic' series each written by a New York Times bestselling author. 'The High Republic' authors share unmissable short stories that bridge Phases, resolve mysteries, and offer tantalizing hints of what is to come. Rejoin the adventures of the Jedi and Padawans, Pathfinders and Path members, heroes and villains ahead of the launch of Phase III."

Authors participating in this stout, 352-page hardcover anthology are Zoraida Córdova, Tessa Gratton, Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Lydia Kang, George Mann, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule.

Next up is "Star Wars: Crimson Climb," which heralds from New York Times bestselling author E. K. Johnston, author of the "Queens" series of "Star Wars" novels showcasing Padmé Amidala. Johnston's latest novel divulges an untold story of Qi'ra, the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate character played by "Game of Thrones"' Mother of Dragons Emilia Clarke in 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Here's the official synopsis:

"Qi'ra listened to the dreams and promises of a boy with a reckless smile, only to be torn away from him and returned to the White Worms gang while Han made his way to freedom. Freedom seems like a luxury she can't afford while she concentrates on survival and despairs of ever leaving Corellia. But her fortunes seem to turn when a representative of the crime syndicate Crimson Dawn plucks Qi'ra from captivity and brings her to the syndicate's leader, the mysterious and mercurial Dryden Vos.

"Vos offers Qi'ra an opportunity she's never had before: the chance to build something resembling a comfortable life if she can prove her worth to his organization. With failure meaning certain death, Qi'ra knows she must immerse herself in the merciless, murderous world of Crimson Dawn. What she doesn't know is just who she will be if she survives …"

Disney Lucasfilm Press' "Star Wars: The High Republic - Tales of Light and Life" drops on September 5, 2023, followed by "Star Wars: Crimson Climb" on Oct. 10, 2023.