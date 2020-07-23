Meet 'Star Trek: Prodigy:' New animated series finally gets a name

"Star Trek: Prodigy" is an upcoming (Image credit: CBS/Nickelodeon)

"Star Trek: Prodigy," the all-new animated series from CBS and Nickelodeon, is officially warping onto the kids' television channel in 2021, its showrunners announced today (July 23.)

The official name and logo for the new show were revealed today during the "Star Trek" Universe virtual panel at San Diego Comic-Con@Home. Heather Kadin, who co-executive produces the series "Star Trek: Discovery," made the announcement today during the virtual panel: "We're officially announcing today that the title of that show will be 'Star Trek: Prodigy."

The virtual event included a host of appearances from "Star Trek" favorites from Patrick Stewart to Sonequa Martin-Green. The panel included a table read by the cast of "Star Trek: Discovery," who read through Act 1 of the season 2 finale, complete with never-before-revealed storyboards; spirited Q&A's with the cast of "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Star Trek: Picard" and a sneak peek at "Star Trek: Lower Decks." The panel ran in support of the NAACP's Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

The highly anticipated new CG-animated series, which is set to debut exclusively on Nickelodeon in 2021, will follow the thrilling journey of a group of "lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation," an emailed press statement reads. This show is set to be the "first 'Star Trek' series aimed at younger audiences for Nickelodeon," according to the statement.

The series was first announced in April 2019, when Nickelodeon gave CBS and the development team behind what is now "Star Trek: Prodigy" the green light. So, as it's been a long time coming, and the idea of a kid-friendly CG-animated "Star Trek" series sounds like a lot of fun, fans are eager to embrace it.

"'Star Trek's' mission is to inspire generations of dreamers to build a brighter future," Alex Kurtzman, an executive producer on the project, said in the April 2019 statement that announced the existence of the then-nameless show. "Dan and Kevin have crafted a story that honors its exploratory spirit in a way that's never been done before, while the Nickelodeon team blew us away with their excitement at bringing 'Trek' to a younger generation around the world."

This show will be developed and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning screenwriters Kevin and Dan Hageman ("Trollhunters" and "Ninjago") and overseen by Ramsey Naito, Nick’s Animation Production and Development EVP.

The series is set to come from Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation branch; Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Along with the Hagemans and Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will additionally serve as executive producers and Aaron Baiers will serve as a co-executive producer.

This exciting show announcement comes as the "Star Trek" Universe welcomes a slew of new adventures with season 3 of "Star Trek: Discovery" on CBS All Access, along with the upcoming new series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," season 2 of "Star Trek: Picard" and another animated series, the upcoming "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

You can watch the full panel below.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" showrunners also unveiled a first look at the new animated comedy series, which launches on the CBS All Access streaming service Aug. 6. Check that out here.

