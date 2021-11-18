'Star Trek: Discovery' season 4 warps onto TV today

Once again we are able to enjoy two "Star Trek" shows on our screens as the fourth season of "Star Trek: Discovery" drops today (Nov. 18) on the streaming service Paramount Plus.

Entitled "Kobayashi Maru," the first season 4 episode of " Star Trek: Discovery " picks up not long after the third season ends. We know from the trailer shown at New York Comic Con back in October that a strange anomaly threatens the entire galaxy. Billions could be killed. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

(Note: You can find out how to stream Star Trek: Discovery and our streaming guide for Star Trek shows if you're feeling lost and want to catch up on previous seasons).

All the cast regulars return including, Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and recurring guest star Ian Alexander (Gray).

Sadly, it's bad news for viewers outside the US and Canada as "Discovery" is warping off Netflix for good. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

The first episode of Season 4 of "Star Trek: Discovery" will be available to watch from today and subsequent installments will drop every Thursday on Paramount Plus in the US.

However…"Discovery" will disappear from Netflix in all non-US/Canada regions after today – Tuesday, Nov 16 – and will not be available until Paramount Plus launches in wider European regions next year. This will not impact Canada's availability (on CTV Sci Fi / Crave) or the US region. "Star Trek: Picard" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks" will continue to be on Amazon in non-US/Canada territories.