'Star Trek' Day offers a feast for fans, including news, interviews and more

Paramount is aiming to firmly establish "Star Trek" Day as a significant event in the annual sci-fi fan's calendar with an impressive line up promising announcements, reveals, interviews and probably a new teaser or trailer too.

The fifth oldest surviving film studio in the world continues to emulate what other studios are doing and pouncing on the opportunity to tenuously connect dates through the year, much like "Star Wars Day" on May 4th, Disney's D23, First Contact Day and even April 26 (that's "Alien" related). These are in addition to the annual "Star Wars" Celebration, Disney Plus Day and all the conventions held around the country, including SDCC and NYCC. Only last week, the annual "Star Trek" Las Vegas event was held, so we're certainly spoilt for choice and long may it continue.

This particular event, "Star Trek" Day, is held on (or around) Sept. 8, as this was the date in 1966 when the very first episode of "The Original Series" aired, entitled "The Man Trap." Last year was particularly special, as it was the 55th anniversary and it coincided with an impressive exhibition held at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. This year's event is also being held at the Skirball and why not, it's a beautiful location in the Santa Monica Mountains. More importantly though, everything will be available to watch online (opens in new tab) courtesy of StarTrek.com.

Thankfully, filming schedules have permitted most of the "Strange New Worlds" cast to attend the event. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

The livestream kicks off at 12:00 p.m. PT (3:00 p.m. ET) with co-hosts Tawny Newsome, Paul F. Tompkins and Mary Chieffo talking to the likes of Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd, Noël Wells and Dawnn Lewis, Brett Gray and Kate Mulgrew plus Rebecca Romijn, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia and Babs Olusanmokun.

And on Sept. 8, fans can use the code "STARTREKDAY" for 20% off merchandise at the "Star Trek" website (opens in new tab), which includes a curated "Star Trek" Day collection.

The first season of "Strange New Worlds" is now available to watch on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) as is the entire second season of "Star Trek: Picard." Season 4 of "Star Trek: Discovery" is also available on the Paramount streaming service in the US and on CTV Sci-Fi or Crave TV in Canada.

Countries outside of North America can watch on the Pluto TV Sci-Fi channel. Paramount is available in the UK and Ireland both as a standalone service and as part of the Sky Cinema subscription for the UK cable provider.

And according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Paramount Plus is launching in Italy on September 15, in Germany and France in the coming months, and in "all major European markets" by the end of the year.

If you want to catch up on the many years of Star Trek content that is out there, we've got some articles that might interest you. Our Star Trek streaming guide helps you find which movies and shows are available where (though these days the answer to that is usually "it's all on Paramount Plus." We also have a guide to the Star Trek movies in order, and our rundown of the Star Trek movies, ranked worst to best.

