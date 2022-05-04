Watch the new 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' trailer for Star Wars Day this May the Fourth

There was yet another tremor in the Force this week as the second trailer for the latest live-action "Star Wars" spin-off show "Obi-Wan Kenobi" dropped on what has become known for marketing reasons as "Star Wars Day" or May the 4th.

The first trailer that dropped, back in March, sent tingles down our spine as the amazing "Dual of Fates" track by John Williams from the Darth Maul fight in "The Phantom Menace" (unquestionably the single best bit in the movie) played in the background. And while this second trailer for the new Disney Plus series doesn't have quite the impact, it's still has us more excited about this than any other incoming sci-fi, with the single exception of Season 3 of "For All Mankind." And, of course, those other upcoming Star Wars TV shows in the works.

The second trailer for the latest live-action "Star Wars" spin-off show "Obi-Wan Kenobi" dropped on Star Wars Day. (Image credit: Disney)

The show was put back by a couple of days and will now premiere on Disney Plus on Friday, May 27 – right in the middle of the Star Wars Celebration event in Anaheim, California. However, the House of Mouse saw fit to reward fan's patience with this minor set back and now the first two episodes will drop simultaneously.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" is set after the events of "Revenge of the Sith" and follows the Jedi master's time in exile keeping a watchful eye on young Luke Skywalker on the desert planet of Tatooine. All the while he must evade Jedi hunters a decade after the purging events of Order 66. Ewan McGregor will reprise his role of the crazy old space wizard, with Hayden Christensen returning to fill the foreboding life-support suit of Emperor Palpatine's servant Darth Vader.

In both trailers, it's great to see the world building including other locations, aside from Tatooine, in particular the amazing aesthetic created for the test footage of "Star Wars: Underworld," something we got a glimpse of in Chapter 5 of "The Book of Boba Fett." In this trailer — and for the first time — we get a glimpse of the potential parenting conflict between Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) and Obi-Wan himself over how best to raise young Luke Skywalker.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" is comprised of six episodes and the first two premiere on Disney Plus in the US on Friday, May 27.

