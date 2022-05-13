Watch SpaceX launch dozens of Starlink internet satellites tonight

By published

Liftoff is scheduled for Friday (May 13) at 6:07 p.m. EDT (2207 GMT).

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink internet satellites launches from SLC-40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida on March 9, 2022.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink internet satellites launches from SLC-40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida on March 9, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX plans to launch another big batch of its Starlink internet satellites and land a rocket on a ship at sea on Friday (May 13), and you can watch the action live. 

A two-stage Falcon 9 rocket carrying 53 Starlink spacecraft is scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday at 6:07 p.m. EDT (2207 GMT; 3:07 p.m. local California time). If all goes according to plan, about nine minutes after launch, the Falcon 9's first stage will come back to Earth for a pinpoint landing on the SpaceX droneship "Of Course I Still Love You," which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Watch it all here at Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX, or directly via the company.

Related: SpaceX's Starlink megaconstellation launches in photos

Today's flight will be the fifth launch and landing for this Falcon first stage — impressive, but far from a SpaceX record: Three different Falcon 9 boosters have a whopping 12 missions under their belts.

SpaceX has launched nearly 2,500 Starlink satellites to date, a decent chunk of them recently; 11 of the company's 18 spaceflights in 2022 so far have been dedicated Starlink missions. And SpaceX plans to launch another Starlink batch on Saturday (May 14) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Such launches will likely be part of our lives for a long time to come. SpaceX plans to keeping building the Starlink network, perhaps to truly staggering proportions; the next-generation version of the constellation could eventually consist of up to 30,000 satellites.

Related stories:

SpaceX Starlink satellite internet terminals arrive in Ukraine
SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites, lands rocket in quickest booster turnaround to date
SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellites could be used for GPS navigation

The current version of Starlink is quite functional, providing internet service to people in locations around the world.

Among its service areas is Ukraine. SpaceX has shipped thousands of Starlink terminals to the country to help it maintain its communications infrastructure, which has been damaged by the ongoing Russian invasion of that country

Mike Wall is the author of "Out There" (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook.  

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.