SpaceX's Starlink satellite megaconstellation launches in photos
Starlink: SpaceX's megaconstellation of internet satellites
Elon Musk's private spaceflight company SpaceX has been busy building the world's largest satellite internet constellation. Since May 2019, SpaceX has been launching its new Starlink internet satellites in batches of 60, with the goal of creating a "megaconstellation" with thousands of 30,000 small satellites. See photos of SpaceX's Starlink launches in this gallery.
Here's a truly jaw-dropping view of the Starlink satellites with the Earth in the background as seen from the upper stage payload camera of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket after the first launch of 60 Starlink satellites on May 23, 2019.
'Tintin' Starlink prototypes launch
On Feb. 22, 2018, SpaceX launched the first two prototypes for the company's huge Starlink satellite-internet constellation, along with a Spanish Earth-observing spacecraft. The prototypes were named Tintin A and Tintin B.
'Tintin' Starlink prototypes launch
The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket carrying the first two Starlink prototypes lifted off from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base on Feb. 22, 2018, at 9:17 a.m. EST (1417 GMT; 6:17 a.m. local California time) and successfully delivered its main payload, the Paz radar-imaging satellite, as well as the two Starlink satellites into orbit.
'Tintin' Starlink prototypes launch
This spectacular view captures the moment of stage separation of the Falcon 9 rocket launch carrying the Paz and Starlink satellites into orbit on Feb. 22, 2018.
Tintins deploy
Two experimental SpaceX satellites known as Tintin A and Tintin B deploy from one of the company’s Falcon 9 rockets on Feb. 22, 2018. The two spacecraft are designed to help lay the foundation for Starlink, a huge SpaceX constellation that will provide internet service from low-Earth orbit.
First 60-satellite launch
SpaceX launched its first batch of 60 Starlink satellites on May 23, 2019. They lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on a Falcon 9 rocket at 10:30 p.m. EDT (0230 GMT on May 24). These initial Starlinks were test satellites and were not fully operational.
60 Starlinks stacked
A view of SpaceX's first 60 Starlink satellites stacked flat atop each other for launch in May 2019.
60 Starlinks stacked
Sixty satellites for SpaceX's Starlink megaconstellation are stacked in their payload fairing ahead of the launch on May 23, 2019.
First 60-satellite launch
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the first batch of 60 Starlink satellites lifts off from Space Launch Complex-40 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on May 23, 2019, at 10:30 p.m. EDT (0230 GMT on May 24).
A megaconstellation is born
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket soars to orbit in this long-exposure image of the first 60-satellite Starlink launch on May 23, 2019. Topped with 60 Starlink satellites, the rocket lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 10:30 p.m. EDT (0230 GMT on May 24).
Starlink sighting
A train of SpaceX Starlink satellites are visible in the night sky in this still from a video captured by satellite tracker Marco Langbroek in Leiden, the Netherlands on May 24, 2019, just one day after SpaceX launched 60 of the Starlink internet communications satellites into orbit.
Starlink-1
SpaceX launched a second batch of 60 Starlink satellites on Nov. 11, 2019. This mission, called Starlink-1, was the first launch carrying fully operational Starlink satellites to orbit.
The successful Starlink-1 launch brought the total number of Starlink satellites in orbit up to 120. Musk said SpaceX will need at least 400 Starlink satellites in orbit for "minor" broadband coverage, and 800 satellites aloft for "moderate" coverage.
Starlink-1
On Nov. 11, 2019, a sooty Falcon 9 rocket roared to life at 9:56 a.m. EST (1456 GMT), lifting off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida to deliver 60 Starlink satellites into orbit. This mission marked the fourth flight for this particular booster, and the first time a Falcon 9 has flown more than three times.
Starlink photobomb
A telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile spotted 19 Starlink satellites soon after they launched in November 2019.
Starlink-2
SpaceX kicked off 2020 with the record-breaking launch of its third batch of Starlink satellites. Sixty of the internet-beaming satellites launched atop a used Falcon 9 booster on Jan. 6. Although this was the third launch of 60 Starlink satellites, the mission was called Starlink-2 (because the first 60 satellites were not operational.)
Starlink-2
The Starlink-2 mission lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, on Jan. 6, 2020, at 9:19 p.m. EST (0219 GMT on Jan. 7).
The satellites rode into space atop a reused Falcon 9 first stage, marking the second time the company has flown a booster four times. The star of this mission, dubbed B1049.4 by SpaceX, previously lofted the first batch of Starlink satellites as well as the Iridium-8 and Telstar 18 VANTAGE missions.
Starlink-2
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soars into space with 60 of the company's Starlink internet satellites in this long-exposure photo of the launch on Jan. 6, 2020. The rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 9:19 p.m. EST (0219 GMT Tuesday) before returning to Earth for a drone-ship landing, marking the fourth time that this particular booster has flown.
Starlink-3
The Starlink-3 mission, which launched the fourth batch of 60 Starlink satellites to orbit, lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station here in Florida on Jan. 29, 2020. The sooty Falcon 9 rocket — which made its third flight with this launch — roared to life at 9:06 a.m. EST (1406 GMT).
Starlink-3
The Starlink-3 launch, which carried 60 Starlink internet satellites, brought SpaceX's burgeoning satellite constellation up to 240, making it the largest in orbit to date.
Starlink-3 satellites stacked
A view of the 60 Starlink satellites stacked for launch on the Starlink-3 mission.
Starlink-3
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches on the Starlink-3 mission from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, on Jan. 29, 2020. The rocket carried 60 more Starlink satellites for SpaceX's growing constellation, the second such launch by the company this month. The satellites all successfully deployed about an hour after liftoff.
Starlink-3 landing
After successfully launching its fourth batch of Starlink satellites into orbit on Jan. 29, 2020, SpaceX's trusted Falcon 9 rocket nailed an upright landing. The rocket's first stage gently touched down on a SpaceX's drone ship landing platform "Of Course I Still Love You" in the Atlantic Ocean, marking the company's 49th booster recovery.
Starlink-4
SpaceX launched the Starlink-4 mission with yet another 60 Starlink internet satellites on Feb. 17, 2020. Smoked billowed and flames erupted as the sooty Falcon 9 roared to life at 10:05 a.m. EST (1505 GMT), lifting off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station here in Florida.
Starlink-4
The Starlink-4 satellites rode into space atop a veteran Falcon 9 first stage, marking the fourth time the company has flown a booster four times. The booster, dubbed B1056.4 by SpaceX, previously launched two commercial resupply missions (CRS-17 in May 2019 and CRS-18 that July) followed by the massive telecommunications satellite JCSAT-18/Kacific1 in December.
Starlink-4
The 60 Starlink internet satellites of SpaceX's Starlink-4 mission, the fifth batch to fly, float free after a smooth deployment in orbit on Feb. 17, 2020.
Starlink 4
A view of SpaceX's 60 Starlink satellites in space, still attached to their Falcon 9 upper stage booster, after a successful launch on Feb. 17, 2020.
Starlink-4
A look at the 60 Starlink satellites ready to fly on SpaceX's Starlink-4 mission, the fifth 60-satellite launch for the constellation.
Starlink-5
SpaceX's Starlink-5 mission to deliver 60 more satellites to orbit lifted off on March 18, 2020 at 8:16 a.m. EDT (1216 GMT), from Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the Falcon 9 experienced the loss of one of its nine engines during the trip to space, but was still able to deliver its Starlink satellite haul into orbit.
Starlink-5
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 60 Starlink satellites to orbit for the Starlink-5 mission, on March 18, 2020.
Starlink-5
A long-exposure image of the Starlink-5 launch shows the Falcon 9 rocket's fiery trail as it soars to orbit to drop off 60 more satellites for SpaceX's Starlink megaconstellation.
SpaceX deploys 60 new Starlink internet communications satellites into orbit from a Falcon 9 rocket upper stage following a successful launch from Pad 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on March 18, 2020.
Starlink-6
SpaceX launched the Starlink-6 mission on April 22, 2020, and successfully sent another batch of 60 Starlink internet satellites into orbit for the company's megaconstellation.
The extra-sooty Falcon 9 — whose first stage had already flown three times before this mission — lifted off at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) from Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The launch marked the 84th Falcon 9 flight, making SpaceX's workhorse rocket the most flown U.S. rocket in use today.
Starlink-6
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket streaks into the sky over Cape Canaveral after launching the Starlink-6 mission on April 22, 2020.
Starlink-6
SpaceX deploys 60 Starlink internet satellites into orbit after a successful Falcon 9 rocket launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on April 22, 2020.
Starlink-6 landing
A veteran SpaceX Falcon 9 booster after its fourth landing following the launch of 60 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral, Florida on April 22, 2020.
Starlink satellites seen from space
A chain of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites orbits over Earth's lime-green auroras in this photo captured by an astronaut at the International Space Station. The tiny satellite trails were captured on April 13, 2020 at 5:25 p.m. EDT (2125 GMT), as the station was passing over the southern Indian Ocean at an altitude of about 231 nautical miles (428 kilometers), NASA said in an image description. The satellites pictured here appear to belong to the fifth batch of approximately 60 satellites that SpaceX launched for its new Starlink constellation, according to Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics who avidly tracks objects in Earth's orbit.
