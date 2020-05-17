SpaceX's Starlink satellite megaconstellation launches in photos

Elon Musk's private spaceflight company SpaceX has been busy building the world's largest satellite internet constellation. Since May 2019, SpaceX has been launching its new Starlink internet satellites in batches of 60, with the goal of creating a "megaconstellation" with thousands of 30,000 small satellites. See photos of SpaceX's Starlink launches in this gallery.

Here's a truly jaw-dropping view of the Starlink satellites with the Earth in the background as seen from the upper stage payload camera of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket after the first launch of 60 Starlink satellites on May 23, 2019.

