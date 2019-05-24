SpaceX's 1st Starlink Internet Satellite Megaconstellation Launch in Photos!

On May 23, 2019, SpaceX launched its first 60 Starlink internet satellites for a planned megaconstellation using a previously flown Falcon 9 rocket. See the mission in pictures here!

In this view, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is prepared to launch the Starlink satellites into orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The pink-hued clouds make for a picturesque scene.