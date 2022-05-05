Watch SpaceX launch a Falcon 9 rocket on a record-tying 12th flight Friday

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 49 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from Pad 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Jan. 6, 2022. Another Falcon 9 will launch 49 more satellites from the same pad on Jan. 17.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will fly its record-tying 12th space mission this Friday (May 6), and you can watch the action live.

A two-stage Falcon 9 topped with 53 of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites is scheduled to lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida Friday at 5:42 a.m. EDT (0942 GMT). Watch it here at Space.com when the time comes, courtesy of SpaceX, or directly via the company .

It will be the 12th launch for this Falcon 9's first stage, tying a company reuse record. And the vehicle will fly again after Friday, if all goes according to plan; SpaceX aims to land the booster yet again, on its droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas, which will be stationed off the Florida coast.

Starlink is SpaceX's huge and ever-growing constellation of broadband satellites. The company has launched more than 2,400 Starlink spacecraft to date, many of them this year; 10 of SpaceX's 17 launches in 2022 have been dedicated Starlink missions.

And there will be many more such flights to come. The next-generation version of Starlink — which is already providing internet service to a variety of locales around the globe — could consist of up to 30,000 satellites , according to paperwork filed by SpaceX.

As the Falcon 9 launch tally shows, 2022 has already been a big year for SpaceX. Last month was particularly busy; the company launched six missions in April, including Ax-1 , the first-ever all-private crewed flight to the International Space Station, and Crew-4, SpaceX's latest astronaut flight to the orbiting lab for NASA.

Ax-1 came back to Earth after a 15-day stay aboard the station, but Crew-4 will be up there for about six months — roughly the same duration as Crew-3, which launched in November 2021 and is set to splash down off the Florida coast early Friday morning.