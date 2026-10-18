On this day in space! Oct. 18, 1963: France's Félicette Becomes the 1st Cat in Space! >^..^

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On Oct. 18, 1963, a cat went to space! Félicette was a French "catstronaut" who became the first and only feline to fly to space.

While the U.S. and Soviet Union were busy launching primates, dogs and humans, the French decided to join the space race by launching a cat. Félicette, a stray tuxedo cat from the streets of Paris, was a substitute for another cat named Felix, who somehow escaped on launch day.

So Félicette went where no cat had ever gone before. She boarded a French Véronique AG1 rocket and soared 130 miles above the Earth before safely parachuting back down.

Luckily Félicette made it home alive and well, unlike many of the other animal astronauts that flew during the space race.

Félicette, the first cat to fly into space in October 1963, is seen her carrier pre-flight. (Image credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Why it mattered

Félicette survived spaceflight, but was short of this world. She was euthanized two months after her recovery so scientists could study her brain.

A second cat was launched by the French on Oct. 24, but its flight did not go so well, veering off course. When the cat was found a day later, it was discovered it have died as a result of the journey. From there on, CERMA (Centre d'Enseignement et de Recherches de Médecine Aéronautique) changed its research to flying monkeys.

Félicette may have become a footnote to history had it not been for a crowdfunded effort to raise a statue in her memory nearly 60 years later. The sculpture was unveiled in 2019 at the International Space University in Strasbourg, France. European astronauts Helen Sharman, Paolo Nespoli and Reinhold Ewald were on hand for its reveal.

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Image 1 of 3 Félicette, the first cat in space (seen here at right), immortalized as a bronze sculpture at the International Space University in Strasbourg. On the left here is one of the first photos of the artwork while in progress, and at the center is a small scale model. (Image credit: Gill Parker/ Kickstarter /CNES) To this day, Félicette and her less-fortunate astro-cat classmate remain the only felines to fly on a rocket. In 2013, reports surfaced that Iran was planning to send a cat into space as soon as the following year. By all accounts, though, that never happened. A closer view of Félicette's face in bronze. (Image credit: Courtesy of Matthew Serge Guy) The unveiling of the Félicette statue honoring the first cat in space. (Image credit: Courtesy of ISU /Photo Expression) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

In addition to the memorial statue, Félicette has been memorialized on postage stamps issued by Chad and Comoros, both former French colonies.



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