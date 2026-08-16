New record! SpaceX launches 2 Falcon 9 rockets just 38 minutes apart (video)

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SpaceX keeps setting spaceflight records.

Elon Musk 's company launches far more frequently than any other outfit, and it operates the largest satellite constellation ever assembled — the Starlink broadband network, which consists of nearly 11,000 satellites (and counting).

On Saturday evening (Aug. 15), SpaceX set another mark, for the shortest time between orbital flights: It launched two Falcon 9 rockets just 38 minutes apart, besting its old mark — set on Aug. 31, 2024 with two Starlink missions — by 27 minutes.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches eight satellites for the telecom company Globalstar from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Aug. 15, 2026. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The first liftoff, from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station , occurred Saturday at 9:12 p.m. EDT (0112 GMT on Aug. 16) and carried eight satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO) for Louisiana-based telecom company Globalstar.

All eight spacecraft were deployed successfully, separating over a six-minute span beginning 56.5 minutes after liftoff, SpaceX announced via social media.

While that Falcon 9 was powering its way to LEO, another one launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base , on California's central coast. That liftoff, at 9:50 p.m. EDT (6:50 p.m. local time; 0150 GMT on Aug. 16), kicked off a mission for the U.S. Space Force called USSF-366.

A Globalstar satellite deploys from the upper stage of its Falcon 9 rocket on Aug. 15, 2026. (Image credit: SpaceX)

We know very little about USSF-366, which isn't surprising given its classified status. However, rocket watchers have made a few inferences from the limited available information.

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"It is possibly a batch of classified LEO satellites for a U.S. government entity based on SpaceX's Starshield satellite bus, based on locations of rocket stage drop zones being exact fits with previous Starlink Group 15 launches," NextSpaceflight.com wrote in its mission description . ( Starshield is a SpaceX project that uses modified versions of Starlink craft to fly national security missions for the U.S. government.)

It's unclear when and where the rocket's upper stage will deploy the USSF-366 payload(s); SpaceX's mission description doesn't reveal that information. And the company ended its livestream shortly after the first-stage landing, as is typical for national security flights.

Both of Saturday's missions featured successful rocket landings. The Falcon 9 first stage that launched the Globalstar mission came back for a touchdown at Cape Canaveral about eight minutes after launch. It was the 14th flight for that particular booster.

The USSF-366 Falcon 9 first stage, meanwhile, came back to Earth about 8.5 minutes after its launch, touching down in the Pacific Ocean on the SpaceX droneship "Of Course I Still Love You." That booster now has 18 missions under its belt.

Saturday's doubleheader brought the tally of Falcon 9 launches in 2026 to 96. The vast majority of those — about 75% — have been Starlink missions.