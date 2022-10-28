Spaceflight is a serious business and many things can go wrong during a typical mission, from pad aborts to landing issues. (Image credit: NASA)

Setting human spaceflight records and flying people in space requires a critical mindset. Key systems are tested. Astronauts and cosmonauts undergo reams of emergency training. This is all to get ready for times when things go wrong during launch or in space.

These 25 emergencies in space, from orbital space to the ground, demonstrate tough times on the space shuttle, International Space Station and from international space programs. In each case shown here, training, creativity and a bit of luck perfectly came together to overcome a serious issue without casualties.

To be sure, we could only touch on a portion of spaceflight scenarios in this list, and some of the slides have details about even more issues over the years. But from incidents like these and from fatal space accidents, space agencies implemented "lessons learned" for future missions to make spaceflight a little safer.