Save $90 on this 4K Holy Stone GPS drone, ideal for newcomers to drone photography

If you’ve ever watched an action film where the camera soars through the sky, or marveled at the beauty of a natural landscape from a birds-eye view, then you may have pondered the idea of buying your own drone, like the Holy Stone GPS Drone.

While the technology found on these small marvels used to be more expensive, there are now plenty more available for under $300. One such option, the Holy Stone GPS Drone, would usually set you back $259.99 but is currently available at $90 off (opens in new tab) at Amazon – that’s one of the best drone deals around with an impressive 35% discount!

The Holy Stone GPS drone offers a clear 4K camera with a 110-degree wide-angle lens that can capture high-resolution images and videos. Our guide to drone photography will give you some helpful tips and tricks.

With a 5 GHz connection, the captures can be transferred to your phone even during challenging wind conditions. Speaking of weather, the drone ships in “Beginner Mode” which offers a series of flying assists to help acclimatize to the controls, making it ideal for newcomers to drone flying.

If you are a confident drone pilot, you can switch all of those functions off, too, giving you more granular control over speed, height, and take-off and landing procedures.

The built-in GPS not only lets you know where the drone is, but also allows it to circle back when it loses connection so that it doesn’t get lost, and there’s a flight time of 45 minutes, too.

The drone also comes with a carry case, and since it weighs less than 250 g it isn’t subject to FAA registration. Be sure to check the drone regulations in your area before you take to the skies.

The Holy Stone GPS Drone has a four out of five-star rating on Amazon from customers. While some have noted that pairing can be on the finicky side, many were satisfied with the value for money, impressive camera quality, and ease of use.

