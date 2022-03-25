Dominate the battlefield with up to 47% off Nerf guns at Amazon UK

Dominate the battlefiled at a discount as some of the best Nerf guns on the market are on sale right now.

Prices are going up in most cases but that doesn't mean you cant save some money, have some fun and bring ultimate firepower to your enemies as well. Some of the Nerf guns that feature on our best Nerf guns guide are on sale at Amazon like the Nerf DinoSquad Rex-Rampage Motorised Dart Blaster, which is £13 off (now £34.99).

Whether it's a Fortnite themed blaster, a dinosaur one or a good old fashioned Nerf gun to bring the heat - there's a discount to suit everyone and every budget. You can also check out our main Nerf gun deals page for all the latest discounts on these foam firing toys.

Nerf Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-16 Blaster £42.99 now £22.99 on Amazon. Nothing like £20 off a big firepower item. This Nerf gun allows you to fire two darts at once in opposite directions! Alternatively you can fire eight darts out of one set of barrels, flip the other barrels and keep up the barrage on your enemy with eight more. There is a bigger, 32-dart version of this blaster but this is still a great choice of Nerf gun and it comes with a great discount.

Nerf DinoSquad Rex-Rampage Motorised Dart Blaster £47.99 now £34.99 on Amazon. Save £12 on a blaster that features on our best Nerf Guns guide. Ramp up the pressure on your enemies with a motorised blaster for rapid fire. This model comes with a 10-dart clip and 20 darts in total - the remainder of which can be stored on the gun for faster reloading. You also get a detachable scope, for improved accuracy.

Nerf Fortnite AR-L Motorised Nerf Elite Dart Blaster £56.99 now £42.99 on Amazon. Save £14 (25%) on another blaster from our best Nerf guns guide. If you or someone you love is a fan of the battle royale game Fortnite then this is perfect. A replica AR blaster comes with motorised blasting for rapid fire and a 10 dart clip, but you get 20 darts in total.

Nerf Star Wars Amban Phase-pulse Blaster £99.99 now £117.99 on Amazon. Save £18 on this Nerf Star Wars Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster. Firstly, how cool does this look? It measures over 50 inches (1.27 meters) in length and it makes blaster sounds, as well as coming with an electronic scope with illuminated lens. 10 Nerf darts are included with this model.

These are four Nerf items that are on offer and will help you save money while still reigning supreme on the battlefield. It's worth noting that batteries aren't included with these models so you'll have to pick them up separately.

If the savings weren't enough to entice you, then surely the aesthetic of each blaster will. Whether you're a fan of Fortnite and you want to get your hands on AR replica (which is pretty spot on) or you're a fan of Star Wars and you want a super accurate blaster that's comfortably over a meter in length. Even if you just like regular Nerf, there's a gun and a discount for you to enjoy.

Each Nerf gun comes with darts, so you don't have to worry about buying separately. You'll be able to lock, load and own the fight with any of the blasters above. It's also worth noting there are other models on sale, but these are the ones we like the most.

If Nerf guns aren't your thing, we've got more sci-fi and space themed toy deals in our best Lego deals and best Star Wars gifts and deals guides too.

