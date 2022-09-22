Save 23% on a Gysker telescope: ideal for beginners and kids

If you're looking for a telescope that's best suited for a beginner or a budding astronomer, and you don't want to break the bank, then 23% off this Gysker telescope on Amazon could be what you're looking for.

The $30 discount (opens in new tab) means the telescope is now under $100 which is ideal if you're not looking to invest too heavily in your next model. While you might not find the best telescopes on the market at this price point, you can find some of the best telescopes for beginners.

Telescope deals are always something to look out for, so what makes this one grabbing? In short, its aperture and focal length combined with numerous accessories and a two-year warranty mean you can view the moon and stars easily and enjoy a fun stargazing experience. It's worth remembering that while this is a good deal, some of the best binoculars can offer a cost-effective alternative astronomy experience and there are some good binoculars deals out there.

(opens in new tab) Gskyer Refractor Telescope For Kids and Beginners $129.99 now $99.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save 23% ($30) on a refractor telescope that's now under $100 and ideal for beginners and budding astronomers alike. The focal length is 400mm and the aperture size is 70mm and there's a range of accessories too. An adjustable tripod, finderscope, two eyepieces and a two-year warranty are all included in the price.

So what about the specs of this telescope? What makes it a worth while investment for any budding astronomer or anyone wanting to try their hand at astronomy? To start with, the focal length (400mm) and aperture size (70mm) make it a solid choice for viewing nearby star clusters and the moon.

For your money you also get numerous accessories, which is crucial as it can really add to the fun of a stargazing experience and engage any youngsters. Two eyepieces (10mm and 25mm) are included to add to the magnification of your viewing, a finderscope and an adjustable tripod adds more value for money to this telescope.

A smartphone adaptor and wireless remote so you can take perfect images of your night sky targets are also a fun extra. A two year warranty is also included with this telescope, so you have that piece of mind. A saving of $30 (opens in new tab) means this telescope is under $100 and that's not to be dismissed so easily, so if you're looking for a new model for someone wanting to get into stargazing, or a child with an interest, this deal could be for you.

