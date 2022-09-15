The Autel EVO Nano+ Premium bundle is cheaper than the drone by itself for a limited time

Getting started with drone ownership can be overwhelming at first. After all, there are so many drones available, at all different price points, and that’s before factoring in accessories and add-ons. It can make finding the best drones for you a tough ask.

Luckily, Autel Robotics has made jumping into the hobby much easier with a bundle that includes its EVO Nano+ drone and a huge number of additional accessories. Better yet, Amazon is offering 15% off the bundle, bringing it down to just $891.65 (opens in new tab), which makes it cheaper than just buying the drone on its own.

For the price of $891.65, users get access to the 2022 version of the drone, with foldable rotors and a weight of less than 250g which makes it easier to use without registration.

While video recording does have a 30fps limit, there’s 4K capture of both video and photos, while smart collision avoidance tech means it’s a solid option for relative newcomers, too.

In fact, we awarded it a four out of five-star rating in our Autel EVO Nano+ review , noting that it’s a “miniature force to be reckoned with”.

So, what goodies are included as part of the accessories bundle? Well, inside you’ll find a handy shoulder bag for easy transportation, a series of extra propellers, and a trio of ‘Total Flight’ batteries and a charging hub. That means users can hot-swap batteries to keep the device going for hours at a time (each fully charged battery offers between 28 and 46 minutes of flight time).

You’ll also find a 64GB SD card for recording, a screwdriver, and a series of charging cables.

User reviews are very positive, with an average score on Amazon’s own rating system of 4.3 stars out of 5 (opens in new tab). Particular praise was given to the quality of the camera sensor onboard, as well as the easy setup, although some noted that the batteries do drain when not in use.