Beam up the Playmobil Star Trek USS Enterprise and save over $150 for Black Friday

If you have a Star Trek fan in your life of any age, you can't afford to let this deal on a faithful recreation of the U.S.S. Enterprise jump to Warp 8 and speed away.



With a discount of 32% for Black Friday, the Playmobil Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 is more affordable than ever at just $340.25 on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

While Playmobil is typically marketed at young children, this U.S.S. Enterprise from "Star Trek: The Original Series" is sure to please any fan of the seminal sci-fi franchise that has inspired generations of fans. This Enterprise comes with the legendary crew of NCC-1701 and numerous details that make this a collector's item as well as one epic playset. You can check out our Playmobil Star Trek USS Enterprise review to see how impressed we were with this set.

If you're less of a Trekkie and more of a Star Wars fan, be sure to check out our Star Wars Lego deals as well as our latest Black Friday deals for more gift ideas for this holiday season.

(opens in new tab) Playmobil Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701: was $499.99 now just $340.25 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Space, the final frontier. These are the voyages of the Starship Enterprise - voyages that can be yours if you snag this out-of-this solar system 32% deal on Playmobil's faithful recreation of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 including the beloved original crew.

The Playmobil Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise includes many thoughtful features that are sure to please longtime Trekkies in addition to anyone just seeking a fun starship toy. For one, the Enterprise comes with crewmembers Captain Kirk, Spock, Uhura, McCoy, Sulu, Scotty and Chekov, meaning you can act out your favorite moments from the original series.

In addition, the set comes with a removable roof so that you can place the crew in the iconic bridge of NCC-1701 which has plenty of authentic built-in lights and sound effects.

Coolest of all, the bridge features a special section where the Enterprise's main viewscreen would be that allows users to place their mobile phones in place of the viewscreen. That means you can replay actual clips of the Enterprise's viewscreen in action, from clips of communications with hostile aliens to shots of the Enterprise navigating dangerous stretches of deep space.

Playmobil's U.S.S. Enterprise can be hung using an included hanging kit, or placed on an included stand.

If Star Trek isn't your thing, we've still got you covered this Black Friday. Check out our guide to the best Lego Star Wars sets and our best Lego Star Wars deals to prepare for the holiday season, or even our guide on the best Lego space deals to offer more familiar rockets and other sets from a galaxy much closer to home.

Today's best Playmobil USS Enterprise 70548 deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $499.99 (opens in new tab) $345.63 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)