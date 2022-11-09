Playmobil decloaks a replica of the Klingon Bird of Prey from Star Trek

It's official, Playmobil will be launching a brand-new play set of the Bird of Prey from "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" in December.

The new set is an expansion on the toy manufacturer's Star Trek range after their epic Playmobil USS Enterprise set which we've reviewed and loved. The star ship itself is set to be a display model with plenty of playable features too, so it's ideal for both collectors and those who want an awesome new Star Trek set to play with. It will no doubt be one of the best Star Trek gifts when it launches onto shelves.

The new set is due to be released in the US in December, at a price of $299.99 (opens in new tab), so Trekkies will not have to wait too long for this. It comes with a lot of iconic accessories too so it's not just an awesome looking figure with a few moving parts, you can actually recreate famous scenes or create your own new adventures. We even saw it at NYC Comic-Con recently and we cannot get over our excitement for this release.

(opens in new tab) Pre-order the Playmobil Bird of Prey in December: $299.99 from the Playmobil store. (opens in new tab)

Get this stunning replica of one of Star trek's most iconic ships, the deadly Bird of Prey.

(Image credit: Playmobil)

So what do we actually know about the upcoming set from Playmobil and what makes it worth getting? Well although it's not quite as large as the manufacturer's USS Enterprise set, it does stand at an impressive 13.1-inches / 33.5 centimeters in height and 22.4-inches / 57 centimeters in length. It also comes with a display stand and hanging device so you can show this off however you like as a fantastic centerpiece model.

In terms of playability, the roof of the bridge is removable and there is space inside for two Klingons. The wings are also movable and can be put in landing, flight and attack mode to go with the functioning cannons on the side. This set also includes light and sound effects to create a truly authentic Star Trek feel.

To add to that, you get figures to play with and go on your adventure too. Captain Kirk and a young Spock are included alongside the Klingon captain Kruge, officer Maltz, Torg and other Klingon. Coming in December and under $300, it's highly likely that this will be a popular set among collectors and Star Trek fans willing to splash the cash a little.

Today's best Playmobil USS Enterprise 70548 deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $499.99 (opens in new tab) $334.19 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).