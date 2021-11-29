Save up to 40% on Playmobil's Back to The Future DeLorean and other sets for Cyber Monday

Back to The Future is a science-fiction classic so popular that even today's kids can see the appeal of a time-traveling DeLorean. When Playmobil released a kids' version of the famous car for Back to The Future's 35th anniversary in 2020, it quickly became one of Space.com's favorite toys of the year.

Now, you can get three different Back to The Future sets on sale for Cyber Monday. Those who love the classic DeLorean can get the car set for a whopping 40% off (jumping gigawatts!). The DeLorean set comes with little figurines of Marty, Doc, and Einstein, and is on sale at Amazon for $29.97, $20 cheaper (that's 40% off) than its usual price of $49.99.

The car set has 64 pieces so kids (and parents) can build the DeLorean themselves before starting to play. Included are those awesome gull-wing doors that open from the sides to let kids put Marty or Doc in the driver's seat. There's also a case full of plutonium (how else would Marty time travel?), and Marty's skateboard, and a flux capacitor. The car is recommended for kids ages six and up. It also lights up for time travel action, which we thought was a nice touch.

Just as classic to the Back to The Future series is Marty's hoverboard, which he swaps for his skateboard in the second movie. With this Playmobil set, which is new for 2021, kids and parents can recreate Marty's adventures zooming through the future.

The hoverboard set includes Marty and Griff, each with their own hoverboards, Doc Brown in his futuristic outfit, and a police officer on a motorbike — all the pieces needed to play through the hoverboard chase. This set also includes some additions for the DeLorean, so the sets work together as well as on their own.

This set is recommended for ages 5 and up, and is on sale at Amazon for $22.98, 35% less than usual.

Finally, Marty deserves some downtime with his girlfriend Jennifer Parker after all of his traveling to the past and the future. Playmobil's new pickup truck set gives Marty some time to settle into his present with his truck, Jennifer, and Biff defeated and keeping everything clean.

With this set, kids can put Marty's pickup truck together and then recreate the ending scene from the first movie, when Marty is just getting settled back in 1985 and then gets an urgent message from Doc Brown that it's time to time travel again. Great Scott!

This set is recommended for ages five and up, and is on sale at Amazon for $30.79, 38% off its usual price.

If you're a big Back to The Future fan, now is the time to scoop up all three of these Playmobil sets. They're great fun for kids, with plenty of happy '80s nostalgia for parents, too.

