Playmobil's Star Trek Starship Enterprise model is $144 off at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal

You can save over $144 on Playmobil's Starship Enterprise in an early Black Friday deal from Amazon.

Go boldly where Playmobil has never gone before, and save over $144 in this early Black Friday deal when you get the Playmobil Star Trek U.S.S Enterprise from Amazon.

The model is a first of its kind from Playmobil and was released earlier this year to celebrate the 55th anniversary of "Star Trek's" TV debut. Playable features include figures of the original crew and a removable roof so you can play with them inside the ship, as well as lighting and sound effects.



Playmobil's Starship Enterprise set is normally $499.99, but you can get it for $355.98 at Amazon and save 29%, a great early Black Friday deal on a pretty awesome set. On top of being the first Starship Enterprise from the German toy maker, its Spock is the first Playmobil figure to feature Vulcan ears.

If Star Trek is your thing but the models aren't, be sure to check out our Star Trek streaming guide . And if you're looking for more Trektastic ideas, don't miss our best Star Trek gifts guide.

You'll have to act quickly, though, as we're not sure how long this deal will last.

$499.99 Playmobil Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise $499.99 now $355.98 from Amazon.

This Playmobil set is the ultimate for any "Star Trek" fan because it works perfectly for both playing and as a centerpiece model. Figures of the original crew can be used to recreate classic scenes or to make your own, as the roof of the model is removable. The bridge is playable and the model features lighting and sound effects, which means there are hours of fun to be had with this set.

Measuring at just shy of 40 inches (more than 1 meter!) long, 19 inches (48 centimeters) wide and 13 inches (34 cm) wide, this is truly an awesome centerpiece model — and it comes with a display stand and a wire so you can suspend the model from the ceiling.

There's also an augmented reality app you can download to control the lighting and sound effects from a distance. Saving over $144 is massive and we like this set a lot, so this early Black Friday deal could be the perfect holiday gift for the Trekkie in your life.

