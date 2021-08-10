Playmobil unveils epic Star Trek USS Enterprise NCC-1701 playset

Playmobil is launching an epic new replica of the USS Enterprise from "Star Trek" on Sept. 8 to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the sci-fi franchise's TV debut.

Playmobil is going boldly where it's never gone before. In a first for the German playset maker, Playmobil is launching an epic new replica of the USS Enterprise from "Star Trek" on Sept. 8 to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the sci-fi franchise's TV debut.

The massive Playmobil Star Trek USS Enterprise NCC-1701 (it's over 3 feet long) is available for preorder at Amazon now and will cost $499.99 and is packed with details from the iconic original series Trek ship from 1966. Playmobil's announcement Monday (Aug. 9) confirms a report from June hinting at the new Trek playset.

It's also not the only first for the toy company either: Spock will be the first Playmobil figure to feature (Vulcan) ears! This replica of the Enterprise will also feature other original characters including: Captain Kirk, Lt. Uhura, Doctor McCoy, Hikaru Sulu, Scotty and Chekov - who all fit perfectly into their traditional places on the bridge. For other great Star Trek gifts and deals, be sure to check out our guide here:

This Playmobil Enterprise measures nearly 40 inches long (100 cm, 1 whole meter) (100 cm) and is 19 inches wide (48 cm) and 13inches (34 cm) tall. The model also lights up with what looks like a rechargeable USB cable and can be controlled with a Star Trek AR (Augmented Reality) app that comes with the set.

This means when you recreate iconic scenes, or create your own, you can control all the lights and sound effects straight from your phone. A collaboration between Playmobil and licensor ViacomCBS has resulted in this stunning release and means the toy maker has added authentic and accurate details to the ship on its Bridge and Engineering section. A removable top on the ship's saucer allows access to the Bridge, swiveling captain's chair and crew for more playability.

It also comes with a display cradle for tables or desks and a wire so you can hang this ship on a surface or from the ceiling. It does weigh nearly 15 lbs. (7 kilograms) so do take care to anchor it properly if you do.

At $499.99, Playmobil's Star Trek USS Enterprise NCC-1701 is a bit pricey, but it's an epically sized playable set that can double up as a display model for collectors and can also be hung from the ceiling to be will be the centerpiece of Trek'd out room.

