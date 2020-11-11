Jumping Gigawatts! Playmobil's Back to the Future DeLorean is a blast from the past

Time travel is a staple of science fiction, but few movies tackle it with as much style as the "Back to the Future" trilogy. After wall, who doesn't want to visit the future in a flying DeLorean with gull-wing doors?

The year 2020 marks the 35th anniversary of the film "Back to the Future" and Playmobil is celebrating with three new sets to let you recreate Marty McFly's time-jumping antics with Doc Brown. They include a truly epic DeLorean set (complete with Marty, Doc and the dog Einstein); a figure set with 1955 versions of Marty and Doc ; and an aptly timed advent calendar to count down the days to Christmas.

Playmobil Back to The Future DeLorean | Save 11%| $44.73 on Amazon

Go back in time with this highly-detailed 64-piece playset that comes with light-up time travel effects.

View Deal

Back to the Future DeLorean

(Image credit: Playmobil)

The DeLorean set, which we got our hands on for a review, normally retails for $49.99, but it's currently on sale for $44.73 on Amazon. We're not sure how long this sale will last, however.

With just 64 pieces, Playmobil's DeLorean set is relatively straightforward to build and impressive when complete. Its durable plastic makes it suitable for both display and play, something collectors and parents (like myself) can appreciate. Some fine details are in sticker form, which were a bit tricky to attach smoothly so rushing those steps is not advised.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Playmobil) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Playmobil) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Playmobil) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Playmobil) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Playmobil) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Playmobil) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Playmobil)

The end result is a piece of 1980s nostalgia in Playmobil form. The DeLorean set comes with 1985 versions of Marty, Doc Brown and Einstein from the opening of the first film. There's a case for plutonium (needed for time travel, of course), the remote control Doc uses to send Einstein back in time in a test, as well as Marty's skateboard and video camera.

You can also add the long power pole, used in the film's climax, and flip the wheels down for a hover version (from "Back to the Future II") with a satisfying click. The set also includes small LED lights in its flux capacitor and on the exterior (where they're covered in translucent blue plastic) to complete its time travel look.

Playmobil Back to The Future DeLorean | Save 11%| $44.73 on Amazon

Go back in time with this highly-detailed 64-piece playset that comes with light-up time travel effects.

View Deal

1955 Doc Brown and Marty

(Image credit: Playmobil)

Playmobil Back to The Future Marty McFly and Dr. Emmett Brown | $12.99 on Amazon

This two-figure Playmobil expansion set adds 1955 versions of Marty and Doc Brown from the original 1985 film.

View Deal

Playmobil's two-figure expansion with 1955 versions of Marty and Doc features the characters as the appeared at the end of "Back to the Future," with Doc wearing thick gloves and his lab coat wire up the clock tower ahead of a lightning strike. Marty is dressed for the Enchantment Under the Sea dance and carries the guitar he uses to dazzle his still-young parents with a rendition of "Johnny B. Goode."

Amazon currently has this set available for $12.99, but it was originally available for $7.99 from Playmobil before stock ran out. Walmart currently has it for $14.95 .

Back to the Future Advent Calendar

(Image credit: Playmobil)

Playmobil Back to The Future Advent Calendar | $34.99 on Amazon

Save the Clock Tower! Recreate Doc Brown's heroic efforts to help Marty McFly go back to the future, outsmart Biff Tannen and more with this 2020 advent calendar.

View Deal

Playmobil's new Back to the Future Advent Calendar retails for $34.99 and rounds out the series with a few essential set pieces to let fans recreate the film at home. With 97 pieces, it includes the actual clock tower, Twin Pines Mall sign, hazmat suit versions of Marty and Doc, Marty's girlfriend Jennifer Parker, a 1985 and 1955 version of Marty (with skateboard), a 1955 Biff Tannen and a 1955 Doc Brown.

Taken altogether, Playmobil's "Back to the Future" is filled with nostalgia for parents like me (who watched the films at the movies) and a copious amount of accessories for kids like my 11-year-old, who are discovering the time-traveling trilogy for the first time, to enjoy.

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Instagram.