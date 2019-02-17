Lego Reveals New 'Star Wars' Sets for 2019 (Photos)
Lego is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its "Star Wars" line of products with a special new line of building sets based on the "Star Wars" films and animated series. Along with the special 20th anniversary collection, Lego has plenty more "Star Wars" sets that have hit the shelves this year. Click through this gallery to see what's in store — and what new sets are already available.
Here: Build your own model of Anakin Skywalker's custom-built podracer with this special 20th-anniversary Lego "Star Wars" building set. This 279-piece building set comes with three minifigures of Anakin Skywalker, Luke Skywalker and Padme Amidala. It will be available April 1. ($29.99)
Based on an epic scene from "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," Lego's new Snowspeeder building set comes with Luke Skywalker and Dark Ralter minifigures that can sit in the cockpit of the small vehicle. This 309-piece set is one of Lego's special 20th anniversary "Star Wars" building sets, and it will be released April 1. ($39.99)
Join Boba Fett in his adventures through the galaxy with this buildable version of his Slave 1 starship! This is one of five new "Star Wars" building sets in Lego's special 20th anniversary collection, which will be released April 1, 2019. The 1,007-piece set comes with five minifigures — including Boba Fett, Han Solo, Leia Organa, Zuckuss and 4-LOM — and the starship is equipped with spring-loaded shooters. ($119.99)
Another special Lego "Star Wars" 20th anniversary building set features a Clone Scout Walker and four minifigures: a Wookiee, a Clone Scout Trooper, Darth Vader and a battle droid. This 250-piece set will be released April 1. ($29.99)
This 20th anniversary edition Lego "Star Wars" building set features one of the Galactic Empire's Dropship Transports. It comes with 125 pieces and includes a Han Solo minifigure, a Shadow Stormtrooper and three generic Stormtroopers. It will be released April 1. ($19.99)
Another cool Lego "Star Wars" spacecraft coming in April is the "Black Ace TIE Interceptor" building set. This set comes with 396 pieces and three minifigures, including Griff Halloran, Poe Dameron and BB-8. ($49.99)
Lego's new "Duel on Starkiller Base" building set will be released April 1, 2019. This 191-piece set is based on an iconic scene from "The Force Awakens" in which Kylo Ren and Rey have a lightsaber duel. ($19.99)
The new "Action Battle Endor Assault" building set will hit stores on April 1, 2019. The 193-piece set comes with an adorable Wicket minifigure, a Scout Trooper and relatively huge missiles for them to blast at each other. ($29.99)
Another upcoming Lego set features even more blasters! The "Action Battle Hoth Generator attack" building set will be released April 1, 2019. The 235-piece set comes with a Snowtrooper minifigure to guard the generator, and a rebel minifigure with blaster weapons to attack him. ($29.99)
One of our favorite new "Star Wars" Lego sets coming in April is Major Vonreg's TIE Fighter. The red spaceship comes with matching red blasters and four minifigures: Major Vonreg, Leia Organa, Kaz Xiono and R1-J5 ($69.99)
Lego's new "Action Battle Echo Base Defense" building set, coming April 1, includes 504 pieces and features a small AT-AT Walker, three rebel troopers, two Snowtroopers and a droid. ($59.99)
Lego's new Naboo Starfighter Microfighter, available since Jan. 1, has 62 pieces and comes with a young Anakin Skywalker minifigure. ($10 on Amazon)
The Sith Lord Darth Maul and his microfighter are featured in this new 92-piece building set, which hit stories on Jan. 1. ($10 on Amazon)
Based on a scene from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," the Elite Praetorian Guard Battle Pack has little rotating platforms to make your intergalactic battles a little more interesting. The 109-piece set, released Jan. 1, comes with four collectible minifigures, including Elite Praetorian Guards, a First Order Stormtrooper and a training droid LEGO figure. ($13 on Amazon)
This 118-piece Inferno Squad Battle Pack hit stores Jan. 1 and feature a TIE Fighter-inspired speeder along with four minifigures. ($13 on Amazon)
This new TIE fighter building set was released Jan. 1. It comes with 77 pieces and two minifigures of a TIE Fighter Pilot and a Rebel Fleet Trooper. ($18 on Amazon)
This new Lego set is based on a scene in "Star Wars: A New Hope." Released Jan. 1, the "Escape Pod vs. Dewback Microfighters" building set has 177 and comes with two minifigures: R2-D2 and C-3PO. ($18 on Amazon)
Reenact the famous scene from "Star Wars: A New Hope" with Lego's new "Death Star Escape" building set. This 329-piece set was released Jan. 1 and comes with minifigures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and a Stormtrooper. ($25 on Amazon)
The new Droid Gunship building set features a detailed rendering of the spacecraft in "The Revenge of the Rith." It comes with 329 pieces, a Yoda minifigure, a Tarfful minifigure and two battle droids. It was released on Jan. 1. ($44 on Amazon)
The new Lego Star Wars AT-AP Walker building set, released Jan. 1, has 689 pieces and comes with spring-loaded shooters and five minifigures. ($48 on Amazon)
This new Lego X-Wing building set, released Jan. 1, features lever-activated wings and retractable landing gear. Along with 731 building parts, it also includes a Luke Skywalker minifigure, pilot mini figures along with R2-D2 and r2-q2 droids. ($67 on Amazon)
This new Lego kit is great for younger builders. The 62-piece building set comes with minifigures of a C-3PO droid and an A-Wing pilot, and it's recommended for ages 4 and up. ($13 on Amazon)
