Lego Reveals New 'Star Wars' Sets for 2019 (Photos)

Lego is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its "Star Wars" line of products with a special new line of building sets based on the "Star Wars" films and animated series. Along with the special 20th anniversary collection, Lego has plenty more "Star Wars" sets that have hit the shelves this year. Click through this gallery to see what's in store — and what new sets are already available.

Here: Build your own model of Anakin Skywalker's custom-built podracer with this special 20th-anniversary Lego "Star Wars" building set. This 279-piece building set comes with three minifigures of Anakin Skywalker, Luke Skywalker and Padme Amidala. It will be available April 1. ($29.99)