'3 Body Problem:' Watch final trailer for Netflix's alien invasion saga (video)

As spring descends upon the Northern Hemisphere later this month, an arrival of another kind will manifest itself.

Netflix's ambitious sci-fi saga "3 Body Problem" drops on March 21, and we’ve got a mystery-fueled final trailer to share that might have you watching the skies.

"3 Body Problem" — from "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with "True Blood's" Alexander Woo — is a lavish, eight-episode adaptation of the first book in the "Remembrance of Earth's Past" novel trilogy by bestselling author Cixin Liu.

Ahead of the "3 Body Problem" world premiere on Thursday (March 7) at the SXSW Film & Television festival in Austin, Netflix released the final trailer for the series. The sneak peek presents the global scope of the extraterrestrial mystery and innumerable questions that the forthcoming alien invasion will bring to humanity, all punctuated by the haunting R&B tune "This Bitter Earth," sung by the late Dinah Washington.

Related: Everything we know about '3 Body Problem'

The official promo poster for "3 Body Problem." (Image credit: Netflix)

Here's Netflix's official synopsis:

"A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

"The series portrays a fictional past, present and future wherein Earth encounters an alien civilization from a nearby system of three sun-like stars orbiting one another, in an example of the three-body problem in orbital mechanics."

The series' international cast includes Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong and Jonathan Pryce.

Emmy Award-winning composer Ramin Djawadi, who arranged the stirring tracks for HBO's "Game of Thrones," is also attached to the project for its provocative score.

Besides Benioff, Weiss and Woo, "3 Body Problem" executive producers are Plan B Entertainment's Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner, T-Street's Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman, and veteran "Game of Thrones" producer Bernadette Caulfield.

Netflix's "3 Body Problem" lands all episodes starting on March 21, 2024.