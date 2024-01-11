Watch the mind-bending new trailer for sci-fi epic '3 Body Problem' (video)

A fresh preview for the first epic sci-fi series of 2024 just warmed the hearts and minds of sci-fi faithful across the globe with the release of a fantastic full trailer for Netflix's "3 Body Problem," a compelling eight-episode alien invasion saga that strikes the streaming giant this spring.

With a sterling production pedigree featuring "Game of Thrones'" Emmy Award-winning creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss alongside the Emmy-nominated Alexander Woo ("The Terror: Infamy," "True Blood"), this provocative and terrifying tale is adapted from the trilogy of science fiction novels known as "The Three-Body Problem," by bestselling Chinese author Cixin Liu.

Here's the official synopsis:

"The story begins in 1960s China when a young woman makes a fateful decision that reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature as we know them inexplicably unravel, a tight-knit group of brilliant scientists must join forces with an unflinching detective to stop humanity's greatest threat. '3 Body Problem' is an epic story that redefines sci-fi drama with its layered mysteries and genre-bending high stakes."

Promotional art for Netflix's "3 Body Problem" series. (Image credit: Netflix)

As expected from the showrunners of HBO's "Game of Thrones," "3 Body Problem's" exceptional ensemble cast includes several familiar faces from the fantasy realm of The Seven Kingdoms, including Liam Cunningham, Jonathan Pryce, and John Bradley. This engaging trio is fortified by a range of intense performances from Jess Hong, Eiza González, Jovan Adepo, Benedict Wong, Alex Sharp, Rosalind Chao, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng and Saamer Usmani.

With its sci-fi mystery vibes that evoke memories of other classic series like Netflix's "Dark" and "1899" and Prime Video's "The Peripheral," the time-twisting narrative involves a fictional past, present and future Earth invaded by an extraterrestrial civilization that resides in a solar system of three stars orbiting around each other.

The series title refers to a scientific term of orbital mechanics in the field of astrodynamics wherein three heavenly bodies exist in a gravitational relationship.

Book covers for "The Three-Body Problem" trilogy by Cixin Liu. (Image credit: Tor Books)

First published internationally in 2008 as "The Three-Body Problem," Liu's initial book in the beloved series collectively called "Remembrance of Earth's Past" was published in English by Tor Books in 2014. It was highly acclaimed and won the prestigious Hugo Award for Best Novel in 2015, becoming the first Asian sci-fi novel to accomplish this honorable feat. It was followed by its sequels "The Dark Forest" and "Death's End," released in English also by Tor in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Netflix's "3 Body Problem" lands on March 21, 2024.