Lightning UK deal: Save 42% on this moon lamp night light

There's a lightning deal on Amazon which means you can save 42% on a moon lamp night light, ending 8pm GMT.

A saving of 42% is a discount of over £10 so while prices are rising all around, at least you can treat yourself to a nifty lunar light without feeling the squeeze. This light is perfect for any child or anyone who wants a cool alternative to a standard lamp.

The lamp also comes with a remote controller so you can choose which color the light will shine. If a lunar light isn't what you're after, there are still galactic deals out there so be sure to check out our space gifts and deals for kids, Star Wars gifts and deals and space board games deals guides.

Moon Lamp Night Light £24.99 now £14.43 on Amazon. Light your home in style with the Moon Lamp Night Light which has a cool galaxy effect and can be switched between 16 different colours.

£24.99 down to £14.43 is a good deal for a moon-like lamp which you can set to any one of 16 different colours. It even comes with the option of different flashing modes if you wanted a constant change of colour.

The moon lamp also comes with a wooden stand and has a built-in rechargeable battery which can allow for up to eight hours of illumination. In times where costs are going up everywhere you turn, this is a great way to save money on a cool item for yourself or a loved one.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.