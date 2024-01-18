See a bright half moon meet up with Jupiter in the night sky tonight

An illustration of the night sky on Jan. 18, 2024 showing the moon in close proximity to Jupiter.

Two skywatching favorites will meet up in the clear winter night sky tonight.

The moon and Jupiter will appear close together in the Aries constellation, offering the chance to see five moons at once through the right binoculars. Jupiter's four largest satellites, called the Galilean moons, will appear in pairs on either side of the largest planet in our solar system.

The moon, meanwhile, will be just seven days past new moon in a bright waxing gibbous phase, appearing 59% illuminated as it heads toward the first full moon of 2024, the Full Wolf Moon, which occurs on Jan. 25.

The pairing of the moon and Jupiter will be visible as soon as the sun sets. Both will be fairly high in the sky at sunset and unmistakable; look below and to the right of the moon to find a bright, pale yellow orb. That's Jupiter. Viewing the planet through binoculars or a telescope should reveal its four largest moons: Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.

Jupiter and the moon should remain visible throughout the evening until they set around 2 a.m. EST (0700 GMT) in the early hours of Jan. 19.

While you're gazing at the moon and Jupiter, look just east of the pairing to find another one of the most popular night sky sights, the Pleiades star cluster, also known as Messier 45, M45 and the Seven Sisters.

And just below the Pleiades is one of the most recognizable constellations of the Northern Hemisphere: Orion, the Hunter. Binoculars or a telescope will bring out the Orion Nebula, found close to the stars that make up the "sword" hanging from the Hunter's belt.

An illustration of the night sky on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, showing the moon and Jupiter below the Aries constellation. To the left can be seen M45, the Pleiades star cluster. (Image credit: TheSkyLive.com)

