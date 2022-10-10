Grab the Meta Quest 2 and get Beat Saber & YouTube Premium free in Best Buy's pre-Prime Day Early Access deal

You can get a free game and three months free YouTube premium when you grab the Meta Quest 2 advanced all-in-one virtual reality headset.

Oculus Quest 2
(Image credit: Oculus)

There's a pre-Prime Day Early Access deal on the Meta Quest 2 all-in-one virtual reality headset over at Best Buy. 

The deal here, rather than money off, is that a few awesome freebies are included in the price of the headset - you get the stellar game Beat Saber and 3 months of YouTube Premium with your Meta Quest 2 purchase (opens in new tab). We've reviewed the Meta Quest 2 headset too, so we know this is a deal worth considering. Further to that, it features in our best VR headsets guide so when freebies are included, it's hard not to be tempted. 

Prime Day Early Access is an autumn sales event held by Amazon on October 11 and 12 ahead of the Black Friday sales, but rival retailers are also discounting products so now could be a good time to bag a bargain. While this deal is a good one, if you want to check out other offers, be sure to check out our VR headset deals, telescope deals and Lego space deals.

Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset: Free Game and Three Months YouTube Premium $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Get freebies with a top VR headset that features in our best VR headsets guide. You get 128GB of memory, excellent tracking and controls, stunning visuals and wide field of view. 

So we know that this is a pre-Prime Day Early Access deal, we know there are freebies but what makes this VR headset worth getting? What about the specs? For starters, you get 128GB of memory which means there's room for plenty of games to play as well as other VR experiences. 

It's also impressive in terms of graphics and controls, its resolution is 1832 × 1920 per eye, it has an 89 degree field of view and a refresh rate of 60, 72 and 90HZ. It comes with touch controllers which have excellent tracking and despite it's recent price rise, it's still decent value for money. 

That's value for money without the freebies, but you also get a free game (Beat Saber) and three months of free YouTube Premium access. So not only will you have a top quality VR headset but a game and the option to experience YouTube with Premium access. It's worth remembering this is a pre-Prime Day Access deal so this is good value and we're hoping there will be more savings to come over the next few days.

