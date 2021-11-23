Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' game for Xbox and PS4 is 58% off for Black Friday

Get your money "credits" ready for a new gaming deal featuring a famous set of intergalactic outlaws.

Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" is 58% off for PlayStation 4 (PS4) as well as Xbox Series X and Xbox One. If you prefer working in "units," this Black Friday deal will let you get the game for a whopping $35 less at Walmart.

Given the game was only released in late October, this will probably be your best deal of 2021. Walmart's added bonus for this edition is that you will get the game offered in a steelbook case, which is usually only available for the Cosmic Edition of the game. You'll also have the chance to upgrade to the PS5 version for free as these consoles become more widely available.

The game is highly reviewed on all platforms and was one of the most widely anticipated releases for 2021, so this will be a game that appeals to Marvel fans young and old. It will also help you fill the time before the next Hollywood edition of "Guardians of the Galaxy" arrives in theaters in 2023 or so.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 Edition:

$59.99 $25.00 at Walmart This is an amazing deal on a game that was only released in late October 2021. You'll get at least 15 to 20 hours of content as you and your motley crew of beings take on powerful forces in the galaxy. You'll also get a steelbook case, exclusive to Walmart buyers of this edition.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Xbox Edition:

$59.99 $25.00 at Walmart This version of the game also comes with a steelbook case, exclusive to Walmart buyers of this edition.

The game allows you to play as Star-Lord in an action-adventure setting. Just like the movies and comic books show us, your job is to assemble an unlikely crew to join your quest to pull some pranks in the galaxy. But before long, you'll find yourself in a situation that involves the very fate of the universe, and you'll have to keep your new crew together to fight this big battle.

There are lots of tools you can use to help you along, including tag-team beat downs, jet boot-powered dropkicks and the series' iconic Element Blasters. But make sure to keep an eye out, because when you explore the universe you are more likely than not to run into very powerful creatures. They also have a vested interest in how your battle turns out, so tread carefully.

Like the best RPGs out there, the game allows you to make choices and to live with the consequences of your actions. Your biggest challenge will be to get the hang of leadership fast, as you have a crew from a lot of different cultures and backgrounds. It actually serves as great practice for the modern-day workplace, especially for teenagers who may just be starting their first job.

Be sure to grab this popular and well-rated game at Walmart quickly, before it expires. You'll have plenty of hours of gaming fun and cool music to listen to, along with the usual share of inside jokes and amazing space technology the Guardians are known for.

