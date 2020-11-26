Don’t miss this fantastic Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber Black Friday deal - I have spoken

Amazon has discounted this awesome Star Wars Darksaber by 17%, making it just $24.86 this Black Friday.

Recently featured being wielded by the nefarious Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian Disney+ show, the ancient and powerful Darksaber is a relic that plays an important role in Mandalore lore. This version, made by Hasbro, measures 32.5-inches in length and comes with lightsaber sound and lighting effects.

Today's Best Mandalorian Deal Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber: $29.99 $24.86 at Amazon Immerse yourself in a galaxy far far away with the great Mandalorian Darksaber. Imagine yourself fighting with Din Djarin against the oppressive remnants of the Empire and the sinister Moff Gideon.View Deal

This isn’t a collector's piece – the Darksaber is squarely aimed at force-sensitive younglings who will feel as if they’re in the Star Wars universe while slicing the air. Better still the Mandalorian Darksaber makes the right sounds when you wield it, so there’s no need to make "Vzzooom Vzzooom" noises with your mouth. Of course, you might not be able to help it when you’re in the heat of battle.

The Mandalorian Darksaber also comes with a button on the hilt. Keep this pressed and the lightning effects that ripple through the blade are activated.

At this price the Darksaber is a great bit of fun that will keep kids (and plenty of adults) entertained without being too worried about keeping it free of scuffs as a pristine showpiece.

Hasbro recommends this toy lightsaber for ages 4 and up and it comes battle-ready thanks to the free AAA batteries that come included.

There are a lot more great Star Wars and Mandalorian deals this Black Friday so check out some of our other bargain finds below.

