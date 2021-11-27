Lego Star Wars: The Clone Wars Tank is 20% off in this deal

If you're ready to live for the future, this early Cyber Monday deal will get an awesome Clone Wars vehicle into your hands.

The Lego Star Wars: Clone Wars Armored Assault Tank is on sale right now at Amazon for $31.99.At $8 off, a 20% savings, this tank's discount is a fantastic Cyber Monday preview that will round out other Lego Star Wars sets you'll have in your house.

Lego Star Wars — The Clone Wars Armored Assault Tank: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon

This Lego Star Wars armored assault tank set will allow you to honor the 501st Legion and Battle Droid conflicts through The Clone Wars. Minifigures include Ahsoka Tano and Ahsoka's Clone Trooper.

Fans of Attack of the Clones will also enjoy this Star Wars Lego Yoda set, which is $20 off for early Cyber Monday. A caution that this is more a collectible item aimed at adults. That said, your kids may enjoy helping you put it together or at the least, admiring the 1,771-piece set.

The Lego Star Wars: Clone Wars Armored Assault Tank set allows builders to put together a vehicle in heavy use during 501st Legion vs. Battle Droid battles. Fans of the Clone Wars will easily recognize the minifigures, which include Ahsoka Tano and Ahsoka's Clone Trooper. There are also some fun weapons, including the usual lightsabers (two, in fact) for padawans to play with.

The 286-piece set is recommended for kids aged seven and up. Once you get it together, the vehicle has a satisfying set of options for deploying on its next journey. You'll get two spring-loaded shooters, an elevating cannon atop a rotating turret, and two spots to put Battle Droids (also included) in the front and back of the turret.

The assembled set won't take up too much space in your residence, at 4.5x8.5x5.5 inches (12x21x14 cm). If your kids want to pivot to driving this vehicle in a virtual environment, you can use the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game to do so.

Fans report this is a great set to get hard-to-find figures (especially Ahsoka) and that the game is durable for extended play. So be sure to secure your discounted set quickly for early Cyber Monday before it leaves the battlefield.

And if you love Star Wars movies, we have good news for you as more franchise content is hyperdriving in shortly. The Book of Boba Fett will drop on Disney Plus on Dec. 29 and join the Emmy-award winning series The Mandalorian in expanding the content of the original trilogy.

