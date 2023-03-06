Save 20% on the Lego Star Wars Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter

Celebrate the arrival of the The Mandalorian season three and get Amazon's lowest ever price on the Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter Lego set.

The 20% discount (opens in new tab) means that this 412-piece set is now just $47.99 - Amazon's lowest ever price for the relatively new set. it comes with minfigures as well as playable features – there's a cockpit, a cargo compartment and even spring loaded shooters, so builders can go on their own adventures.

You can read our Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter review and see if the ship first introduced in "The Book of Boba Fett" is worth the credits for you.

While this set is pretty cool and now at a great price, you can still check out our round-ups for the best Lego Star Wars sets and Lego Star Wars deals on the market today. While Star Wars is our favorite franchise in the Lego universe, we have also discovered the best Lego space sets on the market for you to check out.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter was $59.99 now $47.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save 20% on a 412-piece buildable set of the Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter as seen in "The Book Of Boba Fett." This set comes with minifigures of the Mandalorian, Grogu (Baby Yoda), Peli Motto and a BD Droid. Playable features include a minifigure cockpit, a cargo compartment and spring loaded shooters.

It's clear to see that although 412 pieces isn't a lot of bricks and there's a number of playable features on this set, it is a large vehicle and it looks cool standing on its own. The dimensions are approximately 16.5 inches in length, 11.5 inches in width and 2.5 inches in height.

You get minifigures of the Mandalorian (with jet pack and other accessories), Grogu (Baby Yoda), Peli Motto and a BD Droid. Given that the figures of Grogu and 'Mando' fit into their cockpit fittings and Peli Motto makes her minifigure debut, there are plenty of adventures that younger builders can go on with this set.

Overall this is a pretty good set. It's surprisingly large and quite satisfying for a 400-odd piece set and it offers both playable options as well as looking like a cool stand-alone build. Some collectors might find it falls just short of their wants and needs, while some might question its value when at full price. However, with 20% off and now Amazon's lowest ever price (opens in new tab), this set is a great gift for any Padawan age nine and above, as well as anyone whose just looking for something cool to build.