You can save 20% on this Lego Star Wars Jedi Ski Speeder Microfighters set for Prime Day

Get ready for a "Star Wars" battle at home with this Microfighter Lego set, but act quickly to gain the 20% deal for Amazon Prime Day.

For just $29.59, you'll get a Jedi Ski Speeder and a First Order Walker, similar to what you saw on screen during "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." You'll also get two minifigures, including a Resistance Speeder Pilot and First Order Walker Driver.

The diminutive size of these Microfighters will make them easy to fit on the shelf in between battles. The Ski Speeder is about 1 inch (3 centimeters) high, 3 inches (10 cm) long and 4 inches (11 cm wide). Meanwhile, the First Order Heavy Assault Walker is 2 inches (6 centimeters) high, 3 inches (8 cm) long and 1 inch (5 cm) wide.

The complete set is 216 pieces and is rated for ages 6 to 12. Lego says this should be a "quick and easy" build for your child, allowing them to maximize their play time in simulating what they saw on screen.

