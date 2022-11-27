This Lego Star Wars deal gets you the rare, retiring Imperial Probe Droid for its lowest price ever

If you're looking for a Lego Star Wars deal this Black Friday week, we've found a great one for you. Right now Amazon's Lego store has the Imperial Probe Droid, which is set to retire very soon, at its lowest ever price of $41.99 (opens in new tab). That's a 30% saving on the list price and, more importantly, it knocks this kit down to that sweet sub-$50 gifting price. If you are looking to complete your own Star Wars Lego collection, or know someone who'd appreciate a satisfying build from the original trilogy, this is a must have.

We reviewed the Imperial Probe Droid (opens in new tab) earlier this year, and found it to be a highly authentic and fun kit to build. Impressed by the detail, we awarded it 4.5 stars out of a possible 5, one of the highest accolades we've given to a Lego Star Wars kit. With a third off the price, this recommendation only becomes stronger.

What's more, this set is actually retiring soon, so if you don't buy it now you may not get another chance. It has already sold out in several places online.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid: $59.99 $41.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Relive the epic Galactic Empire encounters with this Star Wars Lego set. A transparent segment gives the appearance that the Imperial droid is suspended over the snowy ground of planet Hoth. You can find the same deal at Target (opens in new tab).

The Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid building set comes with 683 pieces, including classic Lego bricks in colors like creamy white of Hoth's snow to the deep silver of the Galactic Empire's menacing military machines.

Once assembled, the droid's poseable legs allow the builder to play with the model's appearance. The set includes an information plaque that goes at the figure's base.

The final display will not take up a lot of room in your home. According to the manufacturer, the Imperial Probe Droid model will stand 10.5 inches (27 centimeters) high, sit 9 inches (24 cm) wide and extend 4 inches (11 cm) deep.

If you're looking for more offers, we've got a Cyber Monday deals live blog, filled with space, Lego, and other sci-fi treats. We've also got a look at all the Cyber Monday Lego deals out there in 2022.