Early Black Friday Lego Star Wars deal: 35% off Hoth battle set

Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals are worth checking out and save you credits. This year is no exception and now you can save 35% on this cool 691-piece, exclusive to Walmart 2-in-1 Hoth battle gift set.

Grab the 2-in-1 Lego Star Wars Hoth battle gift set with a 35% discount, now $45 at Walmart.

The 2-in-1 design of this gift set offers versatility at playtime and the number of pieces you get, what you get to build and the minifigures available offer plenty of value. Nearly 700 pieces means this set is very well priced and the Chewbacca minifigure along with the AT-ST model means that this set works very well as a display model when it's not being played with. This set also features Hoth troopers, Snowtroopers, blaster weapons, a stud-shooting E-Web heavy repeating blaster, a snow trench with extra ammunition and more, making it a very cool gift for any Lego Star Wars fan out there.

We'll get into the specs below but if Lego is your thing, we'd recommend checking out our guides to the best Lego Star Wars sets or the best Lego Space Sets.

Lego Star Wars 2-in-1 Hoth Battle Gift Set Was $69.98 Now $45 from Walmart. Save 35% on a really cool and pretty good value-for-money Lego Star Wars set. It features seven minifigures and one droid, as well as an AT-ST walker with playable features and other builds like a speeder bike and blaster weapons.

Read our Black Friday 2023 deals page for big discounts on space gifts

The stand-out piece of this set is the AT-ST walker. It stands at over 10.5 inches in height, 6 inches in length and 5 inches wide. It also has playable features like an opening cockpit with room for a minifigure, a wheel-operated rotating head and spring-loaded shooters.

To go with that, you also get seven minifigures, one droid, weapons and a speeder biket o complete your battle scene. This set is a combination of Lego's Snowtrooper Battle Pack and their Hoth AT-ST, hence the 2-in-1. It works as a cool addition to any Lego Star Wars collection and it's great value as it works well for both play and display.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Walmart) (Image credit: Walmart)

Key Specs: Seven minifigures (Chewbacca, Hoth Rebel Trooper, Hoth Scout Trooper, AT-ST driver, three Snowtroopers) and a droid, an AT-ST walker that stands at over 10.5 inches high, 6 inches long and 5 inches wide. You get 691-pieces and you get blaster weapons, stud shooting heavy blasters and a speeder bike. The AT-ST has playable features including spring-loaded shooters and an opening hatch.

Consensus: This set is pretty good value at this price, there's plenty of Lego pieces to allow for fun, but not so many that you can get bogged down and frustrated. It's also pretty good value as it looks cool on display (AT-ST and Chewbacca are the stand-outs) and you can play with it too.

Buy if: You're looking to gift someone (or yourself) a fun and cool Lego Star Wars set that you probably don't already have while not investing too heavily in something serious.

Don't buy if: You're a collector or you're looking for something that you want to spend days building. Equally, if you have no interest in playing but just displaying, there are other sets out there for you.

Alternative models: If this isn't quite right for you then we would recommend considering the Lego Raider AT-ST from the Mandalorian or this year's Lego Star Wars advent calendar.

Check out our Black Friday 2023 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.