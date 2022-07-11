Save $31 on this Lego Millennium Falcon set at Walmart.

Hyperdrive into an amazing deal on the most iconic spaceship of the Star Wars universe.

The price just nosedived $31 on the Lego Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon, on sale right now for $128 (opens in new tab) at Walmart.

That's the best saving we've seen all season and it will likely disappear fast, so make sure to get your tractor beam on this kit now. A similar deal is ongoing at Amazon (opens in new tab) for a cent less, if you're interested.

The Falcon, as fans call it, represents the famous spaceship of Star Wars with 1,351 pieces. This is the value version of the spaceship, incidentally, as there's also the Ultimate Millennium Falcon (opens in new tab) floating in hyperspace for $800 that we also reviewed.

But we enjoy this version here for its more compact size, along with the pile of minifigures that come with: these are names most fans will recognize, like BB-8, R2-D2, C-3PO, Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian. Han Solo is a notable oversight, but the droids almost make up for it. Check out our Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon review to see our full thoughts on this set.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon: $159.99 $128 at Walmart (opens in new tab). She may not look like much, but she's got it where it counts. The iconic Millennium Falcon is available at Walmart while stock lasts, allowing you to save 20%.

As you can tell from the name, the setpiece spaceship is meant to show off the Falcon as seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), which is recent enough that probably your kids will want to get their hands on this.

Happily, despite the size this set is pretty playable, as long as you don't ram it into a wall by accident. It literally comes loaded with features that almost beg for dogfights: two spring-loaded shooters, rotating top and bottom gun turrets, a cockpit for your minifigures and a lowering ramp.

Builders should be aged nine and above to take on the challenge of putting this set together. That said, the Falcon should fit pretty well on your desk. With its 5-inch (14 centimeter) height, 17-inch (44 centimeter) length and 12-inch (32 centimeter) width dimensions, this Millennium Falcon is sure to be a centerpiece.

Building will be a little finicky, but is well worth the effort after you align all the panels and delicately piece together the interior. From the outside, this is a snappy set that is sure to please fans of the original series, sequel series or spinoffs such as Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018).

If the Millennium Falcon isn't quite what you're after, we've highlighted other great Lego Star Wars deals available online. You can find some of the best Prime Day Lego Star Wars deals in that guide on other spaceships, like the Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter (opens in new tab). May the Force be with you!

Be sure to check out Space.com's Prime Day Space Deals, or our guide to the Best Lego Star Wars sets.