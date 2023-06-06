Jimi Hendrix rocks the cosmos as an interstellar time traveler in 'Purple Haze'

In "Purple Haze," the revolutionary rock anthem written and sung by immortal '60s rocker Jimi Hendrix (1942-1970), the famed singer/guitarist asks, "Is it tomorrow or just the end of time?"

Now those existential lyrics have a whole new meaning in Titan Comics' upcoming graphic novel where Hendrix is transformed into an interstellar time traveler hunting for a cosmic relic to preserve the power of music for an alien civilization being deprived of this universal form of expression.

"Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze" will arrive in the fall of 2023 as a deluxe, 128-page hardcover original graphic novel courtesy of bestselling author Mellow Brown ("American Gods," "Blade Runner: Origins") with DJ Benhameen, and illustrated by veteran artist Tom Mandrake ("Captain Kronos," "The Spectre"), in collaboration with Jimi's sister, Janie Hendrix, and the Hendrix Estate.

Cover of Titan Comics' "Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze" (Image credit: Titan Comics)

"Jimi Hendrix is an icon like no other," said Titan Comics Publishers Vivian Cheung-Landau and Nick Landau. "We are so thrilled to be working with Janie and the Hendrix estate, alongside our creative team of Mellow Brown, DJ Benhameen, and Tom Mandrake to bring Jimi's legend to life in a brand-new, exciting graphic novel for both long-time fans, and new, to experience."

Here's the official synopsis:

"This epic adventure sees the iconic Jimi Hendrix as you've never seen him before! The story sees Hendrix embark on a perilous quest to the very center of the universe in search of a magical talisman powerful enough to unlock the incredible latent power of his trademark sound, so that he can free a diverse population starved of rock 'n' roll by a tyrannical intergalactic force hellbent on silencing music and enslaving all life. 'Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze' blends classic sci-fi pulp, and Afro-futurism to craft a psychedelic space odyssey that captures the magic, hope and rebellion that Jimi's legendary music is known for."

This far-out project would never have come to fruition without the enthusiastic support of Hendrix's sister, Janie.

"Jimi transcended time and space with his music, leaping generations into the future," said Janie Hendrix, head of the family company, Experience Hendrix, L.L.C. "There was an otherworldliness about him that was a true fascination for many. It's thrilling to have a Sci-Fi story told introducing Jimi as a time traveler, freedom fighter, and magical musician. This graphic novel is an amazing depiction of what Jimi's music, his songs, his art conveyed with futuristic imagination! Fans of Jimi, illustrated storytelling, and science fiction will be enthralled!"

Titan Comics' "Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze" will arrive in comic shops, bookstores and digital sometime in November 2023.