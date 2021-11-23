HTC Vive Pro 2 Black Friday deal: Save $80 on this HTC VR headset at Newegg

Get one of the top premium VR headsets on the market with this HTC Vive Pro 2 Black Friday deal. VR gaming is a rewarding, but often expensive hobby and it can be difficult to justify buying a new headset, but this fantastic deal from Newegg makes it easier than ever to take the leap into VR.

Right now, you can get the HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset from Newegg for just $719.99 when you buy using discount code BFSAVE8. That code knocks $80 off the usual price of $799.99, so it’s a healthy discount on one of the best VR headsets out there. In fact, that’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen this headset, so this is easily one of the best Black Friday VR headset deals available at the moment.

If you check out our HTC Vive Pro 2 review , you’ll see that we’re massive fans of this high-end VR headset. It offers an incredibly high-resolution screen (4896 x 2448) and 120Hz refresh rate to create one of the smoothest and most immersive gaming experiences on the market.

There are a couple of downsides to the HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset, just like there are with all of the top VR headsets. It runs a bit warm for one thing, so make sure you have a fan nearby or a window to open if things get a bit toasty. We’d also say that the Vive controllers you can purchase separately aren’t nearly as slick as the Valve Index’s controllers.

On that front, it’s worth noting that this deal is just for the headset itself - if you want the controllers or room scale base stations, you’ll need to buy them separately too. You don’t need any of these things, but they do really enhance the experience so it’s worth thinking about upgrading later if you do purchase the headset now.

Make sure that you have a PC or laptop capable of running the HTC Vive Pro 2 before you buy though - it’s a high end device and needs a powerful rig to make the most of it. You can find out more in our how to build a PC for VR guide, and you can check the minimum and recommended computer specs for the HTC Vive Pro 2 at the HTC website .

