Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal: $50 voucher with purchase at either Amazon or Newegg

Join the VR gaming revolution with this great Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal. The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the most affordable VR headsets out there, and now you can save even more with this fantastic promotion over at both Amazon and Newegg.

Right now, you can buy the Oculus Quest 2 for $299 at Amazon and get a $50 digital Amazon voucher. The exact same offer is also running at Newegg - purchase the Oculus Quest 2 for $299 and get a free $50 promotional gift card for Newegg.com. The $299 price tag applies to the 128GB version of the Oculus Quest 2, but the offer also extends to the 256GB version which is priced at $399. No matter which version you go for, this is one of the best Black Friday VR headset deals we’ve seen so far.

We’re huge fans of the Oculus Quest 2 - in fact, it’s currently sitting at the top of our best VR headsets guide. While there may be more powerful VR headsets out there like the Valve Index, the Quest 2 offers something unique - value. With prices starting at just $299, the Oculus Quest 2 is cheaper than all of its competitors. What’s more, it’s also a standalone VR headset which means you don’t need a powerful gaming PC to use it (though you can still use it with your PC if you want).

One of the most important factors to consider when choosing a VR headset is comfort, and the Oculus Quest 2 thoroughly impressed us on that front. It’s lightweight and compact, reducing the strain on your neck during play sessions and packing away easily when you’re not using it. If you want to know more about the Quest 2 before you purchase, you can read our full Oculus Quest 2 review.

We do know that Facebook (or to use it’s new name, Meta) has another VR headset coming at some point next year, so if you’re looking for the cutting edge then you should consider waiting for Project Cambria , but for everyone else, this is a fantastic deal.

If you do make the leap into VR, we can highly recommend the new Resident Evil 4 VR game that came out exclusively on the Oculus Quest 2. You can also check out our best VR space games guide if you want something more extraterrestrial.

If you’re looking for a deal on one of the more premium VR headset out there like the Valve Index or HTC Cosmos Elite, we’re afraid there aren’t any… yet. We’ll keep looking as we get closer to Black Friday.

