Gift this HR Drone for kids that soars at 72% off this Cyber Monday

You'll want to snatch this Cyber Monday drone deep discount before it flies away.

The HR Drone for Kids is hovering at a low price of $35.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) , which is sure to make stock drain quickly. At nearly $100 off, you will save 72 percent on this basic yet durable drone for children, making it the perfect discount gift.

The quadcopter has a high-definition camera to snag imagery and video in flight, and includes a host of features for beginners like flying the drone along a flight path that is drawn upon your phone. That last feature is especially great for kids who have grown up with tablets and mobile devices in their hands.

While we urge you to act quickly on this deal before it takes off, you can always scout around briefly on our best drones 2022 to nab the Cyber Monday discounts you want, to make a flight plan for the holidays.

(opens in new tab) HR Drone for Kids: was $129.99 now $35.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With a 1080p HD camera for first-person views and easy-to-use one key control for takeoffs, landings and altitude hover, this drone is a simple entry for kids learning to fly.

We really like the high-definition camera, which easily hooks up with wifi to give you live images of its view from the air. You can even get the imagery and video back to your phone using an app.

Beginner pilots will appreciate easy features like one-key takeoff and landing, which will bring the drone to a certain height or flight path with just a single button press. You'll get 40 minutes of flying via two modular batteries, which is plenty for youngsters.

The lightweight and compact drone is easy to bring to the park or the backyard, and all you'll need is three AA batteries to operate the remote control. For those kids who really love how Ingenuity is exploring Mars, this is a great way to simulate Red Planet travels in your own backyard.

